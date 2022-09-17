Bitcoin hits $40K, investors pump DOGE after Musk confirms Twitter purchase – Cointelegraph

Markets took a turn for the better after BTC reclaimed $40,000, and the excitement over Elon Musk buying Twitter translated to a 20% pump for DOGE price.

The cryptocurrency market fell under pressure in the early trading hours on April 25, but a brief spurt of bullish price action sparked after media headlines announced that Elon Musk had reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that after dropping as low as $38,210 in the opening trading hours on April 25, Bitcoin (BTC) price staged a 5.72% rally to hit an intraday high at $40,366 as news of Twitter’s sale spread across news outlets.

Here’s a look at what analysts and on-chain data have to say about Bitcoin’s short-term outlook.

The recent bearish sentiment that has dominated the crypto market was addressed by crypto trader and pseudonymous Twitter user Phoenix, who posted the following chart showing the decline in Bitcoin held on crypto exchanges, indicating that it points toward a strong accumulation phase.

Phoenix said:

On-chain data firm Whalemap suggests that while the current correction is not over, a “generational bottom” is on the horizon and as the chart shows, buying these events tend to be very profitable for investors.

As shown on the chart, the current price for BTC is well above the line that has previously marked the bottom of each macro cycle. This can be interpreted a couple of different ways: Either the bearishness that has dominated the market is unwarranted at the current levels or the bull market outlook is still strong. Alternatively, one could infer that the market could be in for a real gut punch if the current weakness culminates with a final flush out to the sub-$20,000 region.

A final bit of insight on Bitcoin’s future was offered by market analyst Michaël van de Poppe, who posted the following chart which highlighted $39,610 as a crucial level to overcome if bulls wanted to see more upside.

van de Poppe said:

The overall cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.859 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 41.2%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, you should conduct your own research when making a decision.

