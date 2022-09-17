Disney Dreamlight Valley already has over one million players – My Nintendo News

My Nintendo News

It seems as though Disney and Gameloft’s new visually impressive life-style game Disney Dreamlight Valley has caught on with gamers and Disney fans as the company announced today that they have welcomed over one million players since the game launched just 10 days ago. In fact, Disney Dreamlight Valley is still only in in early access and won’t be considered a fully fledged game until next year. Players can however jump onboard now if they purchase the Founder Pack from the eShop or have an Xbox Game Pass subscription. It will be interesting to see how it all turns out for both companies.

Today we are proud to share that we’ve welcomed over 1 Million Villagers to #DisneyDreamlightValley!

We're overjoyed to see you discover what it means to #LiveMagically. Thank you for your excitement, feedback and sharing the game with your friends. This is just the beginning!✨ pic.twitter.com/BC1bhyZBQm

They just released update 1.05 for Disney Dreamlight Valley, the patchnots basically suggest that they fixed quest where players couldn’t interact with certain objectives or couldn’t complete for one reason or another. I like the Animal Crossing, Story of Seasons and Stardew Valley gameplay mechanics.

