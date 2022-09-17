Loup Ventures: “AI Day II is already a win for Tesla” $TSLA – TESLARATI

Tesla’s AI Day last year was an incredible learning experience for me when I attended in person. Tesla will be holding its second AI Day event at the end of this month and we have a lot to look forward to. Loup Ventures seems to agree and published an article titled AI Day Primer.

Loup Ventures gives a brief takeaway and shared thoughts on where Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) is today. The company also noted that AI Day is a chance for Tesla to address FSD critics such as the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, Ralph Nader, and the Dawn Project whose founder is the CEO of Green Hills Software, a competitor of Tesla’s FSD software.

Loup Ventures wrote,

“AI Day II is already a win for Tesla. As investors, we believe that AI Day will be a combination of hard-to-understand technical jargon along with optimistic comments from Elon regarding the timeline of FSD. In the end, many—potentially including ourselves—may leave the event thinking there was little new added to the story. That takeaway misses the point: Autonomy is coming, and no other automaker has made the progress that Tesla has in advancing its potential. Eventually, Tesla will get it right and FSD will ship. And, once again, the company will be years ahead of its competition.”

Loup Ventures estimates that there are around 100,000 FSD betas on the road since the launch in 2020 and the beta testers are a part of its estimated 400,000 FSD owners total. The company noted that 75% of the beta testers are based in the U.S. with about a 20% adoption rate life to date.

Loup Ventures also explained what Tesla meant by collecting data.

“It means it’s capturing gateway log files (seatbelt, AP, cruise-control, speed settings, brake usage, steering input), stored in the vehicle’s event data recorder (EDR), and data records of FSD/AP enabled vehicles. Video is submitted to Tesla when a corner case is observed. The data is stored on a small 8GB chip, according to Spectrum IEEE, and sent back to Tesla over mobile data.”

Note: Johnna is a Tesla shareholder and supports its mission.

