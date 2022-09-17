New 'Pinocchio' Jiminy Cricket Shoulder Plush at Disneyland Resort – WDW News Today

Always let your conscience be your guide thanks to this “Pinocchio” Jiminy Cricket shoulder plush from Disneyland Resort. We found Jiminy in World of Disney at Downtown Disney District.

The small plush features Jiminy dressed up with his conscience badge on his jacket.

These shoulder plush work thanks to a magnetic pad that goes under your shirt. The actual plush then sits over your shirt, magnetized to the pad.

Will you be pairing the Jiminy Cricket shoulder plush with the new “Pinocchio” Dooney & Bourke collection? Let us know in the comments.

