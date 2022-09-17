iPhone 14 launch day pre-paid discounts $379 off, Apple Watch Series 8 $40 off, more – 9to5Mac

Yesterday

We’re heading into the weekend with all of the best deals celebrating iPhone 14 launch day. Fittingly, Apple’s new handsets are $379 off with pre-paid iPhone 14 bundle discounts being joined by the very first chance to save on Apple Watch Series 8 at $40 off, and those who need a desktop upgrade can score the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 for an $85 low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.



It’s iPhone 14 launch day, and while there are still all of the best offers for those on a carrier right here, Visible Wireless is now getting in on the savings with its own day one promotion. Right now, three of Apple’s latest handsets are now being bundled with some added savings thanks to $200 gift cards to a retailer of your choice and a pair of the new AirPods 3. With prices starting at $829 for the unlocked pre-paid handsets, you’ll be able to lock-in $379 in savings. These are the best offers out there for those who aren’t on a carrier and trading in a phone, too.

Apple’s latest lineup of iPhone 14 series smartphones arrive centered around the new A16 Bionic chip for the Pro/Max models, delivering the best performance yet. There’s also the nifty new Dynamic Island camera cutout on the front of the always-on Super Retina XDR displays, which now sport up to 2,000-nits peak brightness. And while you’ll hopefully not to need it, there’s also Crash Detection features and built-in satellite connectivity for some added safety. Learn more right here.

Alongside the pre-paid iPhone 14 deals, Apple Watch Series 8 models are now beginning to ship out today, and now Amazon is rolling out the very first chance to save some cash for those who didn’t lock-in a pre-order. Only applying to one of the more specific configurations in the lineup, the 41mm GPS + Cellular Stainless Steel model is sitting at $659. You’d more regularly pay $699, with today’s offer marking the only chance so far to save on Apple’s just-released wearable at $40 off.

Apple Watch Series 8 arrives as the brand’s next-generation wearable that steps up to deliver Apple’s most comprehensive fitness tracking experience yet. Well, aside from the new Ultra model, that is. Sporting an Always-On display, you’ll find a new S8 chip powering the experience, which drives the improved gyroscope and accelerometer to enable crash detection. The onboard temperature sensor pairs with overnight sleep tracking, as well as the onboard heart rate sensor, ECG capabilities, and blood oxygen monitoring. Go learn more right here.

Joining the Magic Mac accessories we saw go on sale earlier in the week, Woot is now offering the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 for $85. Normally fetching $129, today’s offer delivers a match of the all-time low set once before over a month ago at $44 off. This is matching our previous mention and is $5 under any discount we’ve seen throughout this year prior.

Whether you’re looking to fully convert a MacBook into more of a desktop machine without giving up Apple’s best-in-class trackpad or just need to upgrade from the Magic Mouse that came with your M1 iMac, today’s discount is about as rare of an opportunity as you’ll find. Alongside all of the multi-touch features built into macOS, this features an edge-to-edge glass surface and Force Touch support for navigating your Mac or iPad. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box.

Best Buy is now offering Apple’s latest 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro 512GB at $1,599. Normally fetching $1,999, today’s $400 discount is now down to a new all-time low at $200 under our previous mention. We’ve never seen it anywhere close to the discounted price today, making the high-end machine more affordable than ever. There are also some higher-end configurations included on sale, too.

While the new M2 MacBook Air has been hogging much of the spotlight in the Apple world lately, the higher-end M1 Pro delivers much of the same modern design with an even more capable feature set. Everything starts with the improved 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display that’s backed by the higher-end chip. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging. See why it was our Apple product of the year.

It’s iPhone 14 launch day and Amazon is now making it a bit more affordable to bring home a must-have accessory. Apple’s official MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My has now dropped down to $48 in two different styles, delivering the second-best prices to date. You’d more regularly pay $59 for the in-house accessory, with today’s offer arriving at one of the lowest prices we’ve seen to date. There was a brief sale a bit ago that had one color marked down for less for a few hours, but this is the best otherwise.

Having been refreshed to go alongside the iPhone 14 last year, this new version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the new inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. Dive into our review of the new model.

