What is Netflix's Smart Downloads? – TrustedReviews

If you regularly download movies and TV shows to watch offline from your Netflix account, you may have come across Smart Downloads. Here is everything you need to know.

Netflix is one of the most popular streaming services, boasting hundreds of different shows and movies, with new releases coming almost daily.

One of the best Netflix features is the ability to download media, so you can catch up on your favourite show even while you’re offline. This is also ideal if you’re going travelling, as you can download multiple movies and shows to make long train and plane journeys go by faster.

Anyone who has downloaded media from Netflix may be familiar with Smart Downloads, which is a feature available via the Netflix app for both smartphones and PC. If you’re interested in what Netflix Smart Download is and how you can make the most of it, make sure you keep reading.

Smart Downloads, or Download Next Episode as it’s known on Android, is a feature that will automatically delete downloaded episodes of a show that you have already watched. It will then download the next episode of the show you’re watching when you have reliable internet, allowing you to have a steady stream of downloaded media available for you to watch.

If you are watching the last episode of a season from your downloads, Netlfix will not delete the episode.

This feature can be toggled on or off depending on your preference, giving users more control over what content is downloaded onto their account.

It’s important to keep in mind that most downloads on Netflix will only last for seven days, with the company usually displaying the number of days or hours left you have to watch your show on the Downloads page, so you may want to keep an eye on what you have available before a long trip where you won’t have internet access.

