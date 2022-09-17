Marvel Phase 4: Every Disney+ Series Premiering in 2022 – Decider

I’m Obsessed With Every Single Outfit in Netflix’s ‘Do Revenge’

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Confess, Fletch’ on VOD, in Which Jon Hamm Ably Cops the Role Chevy Chase Made Famous

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Vengeance’ on Peacock, a Consistently Funny and Insightful Satire from Director/Writer/Star B.J. Novak

‘Do Revenge’ Gives ‘Stranger Things’ Fans What They Really Want: Maya Hawke Kissing a Girl

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘I Used to Be Famous’ on Netflix, a Formula Drama About the Unlikely Pairing of a Washed-Up Musician and a Young Upstart

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Do Revenge’ on Netflix, Where High School Meets Hitchcock

‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’s First Trailer Hints at a More Respectful and Authentic Examination of Dahmer’s Victims

‘Do Revenge’ Director Says She Rewrote Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Character as a Nod to ‘Cruel Intentions’

Drew Barrymore Begs Julia Roberts to Come Back to Rom-Coms on ’Drew Barrymore Show’: “We Need You Real Bad!”

Is ‘Moonage Daydream’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix? Where to Watch the David Bowie Documentary

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Hell of a Cruise’ on Peacock, a Damning Documentary About Carnival Cruises’ Covid Malfeasance

Drew Barrymore Freaks Out Over Being Selma Blair’s “Childhood Favorite” After Learning She Was Sent Phony “Poison Pen Letters”

‘Between Me And My Mind’ Finds Phish’s Trey Anastasio Contemplating The Trip So Far

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival At The Royal Albert Hall’, Where CCR Choogles Their Way Through The Summer Of Love And Beyond

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert’ on Paramount+, A Cathartic Act Of Remembrance For A Contemporary Rock Icon

‘The Day the Music Died’: A New Documentary Dissects Don McLean’s Epic “American Pie,” The Big Bang Of Boomer Nostalgia

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Ivy and Bean: Doomed to Dance’ on Netflix, the Best of the Trio of Middle-School Comic Adventures

Roberto Benigni’s ‘Pinocchio’ at 20: The Rare Movie That Fully Deserves Its 0% Rotten Tomatoes Rating

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Ivy and Bean: The Ghost That Had to Go’ on Netflix, in Which Jane Lynch Crashes the Tween Toilet-Humor Party

Sorry, But The “Live Action” Pinocchio Puppet Is Creepy AF

Behind the Scenes of Disa’s Dwarf Diva Moment in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Episode 4

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 4 Recap: Secret Invasion

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 4 Ending Explained: What Are the Tears of the Valar? Does Theo Have Sauron’s Sword?

What Time Will ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Episode 4 Premiere on Prime Video?

17-Year-Old ‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Emily Carey Felt “Scared” to Film Sex Scenes with 47-Year-Old Paddy Considine

Why Daemon’s Impotence on ‘House of the Dragon’ is a Great Character Choice

How ‘House of the Dragon’ Stars’ Ages Compare to Their Characters

‘House of the Dragon’: Rhaenyra and Ser Criston’s Sweet Sex Scene is Unlike Anything in ‘Game of Thrones’

Jameela Jamil Reveals How She Made Megan Thee Stallion’s Legendary ‘She-Hulk’ Moment Happen

‘She-Hulk’ Teases Daredevil’s Return to Marvel in Episode 5

What Time Does ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Episode 5 Come Out on Disney+?

Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm at D23 Expo: All the Trailers, Sneak Peeks, and Footage You Didn’t See

‘Southern Charm’s Shep Rose: Everything We Know About His “Bon Vivant” Lifestyle

Shep Rose Accused of Being “Abusive as F*ck” to Taylor Ann Green by Naomie Olindo on ‘Southern Charm’

‘Southern Charm’ Star Craig Conover Confirms That Naomie Olindo And Whitney Sudler-Smith’s Hookup Wasn’t Just A Showmance

‘Southern Charm’ Fans React to Whitney and Naomie Hookup: “Fake Storyline”

Skeptical Sunny Hostin Interrogates Alyssa Farah Griffin After Claiming She Didn’t Know Who The Proud Boys Were on ‘The View’: “It Was Your Job”

‘The View’ Cut Off By Panicked Producer During NSFW Convo About Unsolicited Nudes

Meghan McCain Slams Her ‘View’ Replacement Alyssa Farah Griffin’s Father: “Her Dad Is A Very Famous Homophobe And Racist”

Joy Behar Continues Bizarre, Off-Color Responses to Clothing Compliments on ‘The View’: “It Sticks In Your Crotch”

When it comes to hours of content released, Marvel Studios is coming off their biggest year ever. 2021 saw the MCU expand to include not only 4 new feature films, but also 5 Disney+ original series. Those shows really showed out, too, proving that Marvel Studios knows what they’re doing when it comes to screens big and small. We even got to see some interconnectivity between the movies and shows which only makes us more excited for what’s ahead in 2022 as Marvel Phase 4 kicks into high gear.

There are the Marvel Phase 4 movies, of course: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6), Thor: Love and Thunder (July 8), and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11). But the MCU is no longer just about movies. Not only does Marvel Studios have an incredible assortment of TV shows slated for this year, these shows will push the MCU forward in ways we have yet to see. Why? How? Because three of them star brand new heroes making their live-action, Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

So, which Marvel shows are hitting Disney+ this year and when can you expect to watch them? Here’s what we know so far.

Premiere: March 30, 2022

Starring: Oscar Isaac (Marc Spector/Moon Knight), Ethan Hawke, May Calamawy

Head Writer: Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy)

Directors: Mohamed Diab (Cairo 678), Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead (The Twilight Zone)

Things are gonna get weird in 2022 — well, a different kind of weird. Unlike 2021 weirdos WandaVision and Loki, Oscar Isaac’s vigilante is a more violent kind of weird. The guy’s got all sorts of mental issues and trauma to work out, and he also believes that he’s been given superpowers by an Egyptian moon god. This being the MCU, though, he’s probably right about the moon god powers.



Premiere: June 8, 2022

Starring: Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel), Matt Lintz (Bruno Carrelli), Aramis Knight (Kareem/Red Dagger), Saagar Shaikh (Amir Khan), Zenobia Shroff (Muneeba Khan), Mohan Kapur (Yusuf Khan), Laurel Marsden (Zoe Zimmer), Rish Shah (Kamran)

Head Writer: Bisha K. Ali (Sex Education)

Directors: Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life), Oscar winning short film director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Meera Menon (The Magicians)

Of all of the new heroes being introduced on Disney+ this year, newcomer Iman Vellani is the only one (that we know of) making the jump to feature films right away. As Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American superhero fan from Jersey City, Vellani will team up with Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeau in 2023’s The Marvels. That’s gonna be a big deal for Kamala, what with her being Captain Marvel’s #1 fan and all.



Premiere: August 17, 2022

Starring: Tatiana Maslany (Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner/Hulk), Benedict Wong (Wong), Tim Roth (Abomination), Jameela Jamil (Titania), Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Anais Almonte, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass

Head Writer: Jessica Gao (Rick & Morty, Silicon Valley)

Directors: Kat Coiro (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia), Anu Valia (Never Have I Ever)

Orphan Black’s Emmy-winning star Tatiana Maslany takes on the dual role of high-powered attorney Jennifer Walters and super-powered hero She-Hulk. This is a pretty big deal for the MCU, as Shulkie’s been an A-list solo hero as well as an off-and-on member of the Avengers and Fantastic Four for the past 40 years. Her addition to the cinematic universe’s roster opens up a world of possibilities. On top of that, we’re going to get more of Bruce Banner (always a good thing) and potentially, fingers crossed, maybe an appearance from the MCU’s other prominent lawyer.

As for when we’ll see She-Hulk — production wrapped on She-Hulk in August 2021 and most of the Disney+ Marvel shows take around 6 months in post-production before premiering. And just judging by the trailer, it’s clear to me that they’re gonna take an extra 6 months to perfect all that CG. So, that’s why we’re getting an August release date.



Premiere: TBA

Starring: Jeffrey Wright (The Watcher), Hayley Atwell (Captain Carter), Cynthia McWilliams (Gamora), Mick Wingert (Iron Man)

Head Writer: A.C. Bradley (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia)

Director: Bryan Andrews (Star Wars: Clone Wars)

Marvel Studios made the leap into animation this year with the anthology series What If…?, a series of tales set in alternate timelines. But don’t just assume that What If…? is inconsequential to MCU canon just because it’s an animated series. The show and all of it’s parallel realities are a low-key spinoff of Loki, and it looks like one character is already slated to make the jump from 2D to 3D.

We already know that a second season is in the works. In fact, one episode from Season 1 starring Gamora and Iron Man wasn’t finished in time for air and is now part of Season 2. They already got one episode done! But that’s really all we know so far. Considering how packed Disney+’s schedule already is, it’s even hard to guess when What If…? will return in 2022. Keep an eye out for it, though.

Stream What If…? on Disney+

Premiere: October, 2022

Starring: Gael García Bernal, Laura Donnelly

Head Writer: TBA

Director: Michael Giacchino

Not much is known about this special, other than it’s probably scary and may feature Bernal as the character Werewolf By Night. Also, your eyes do not deceive you: after scoring multiple films, Michael Giacchino makes the leap to the directors chair with this live action spooktacular.

Premiere: December, 2022

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff

Head Writer: James Gunn

Director: James Gunn

Filmed during the production of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, this in-continuity holiday special is James Gunn’s version of the classic (?) Star Wars Holiday Special. Though the story is TBA, it will bridge the gap between the Guardians’ appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder, and in the final Guardians movie, which will hit theaters next year.

This story has been shared 12,590 times. 12,590

This story has been shared 6,160 times. 6,160

This story has been shared 5,215 times. 5,215

This story has been shared 4,664 times. 4,664

This story has been shared 4,556 times. 4,556

This story has been shared 2,698 times. 2,698

This story has been shared 2,489 times. 2,489

This story has been shared 2,333 times. 2,333

This story has been shared 2,203 times. 2,203

This story has been shared 1,953 times. 1,953

This story has been shared 1,530 times. 1,530

This story has been shared 1,257 times. 1,257

This story has been shared 1,249 times. 1,249

This story has been shared 1,075 times. 1,075

This story has been shared 930 times. 930

source