High-end M2 MacBook Pros, Mac mini rumored to arrive in late 2022 – AppleInsider

Chip updates to the high-end MacBook Pro lineup and the Mac mini are still expected to happen before the end of 2022, with a report doubling down on rumors that launches could still be on the way.

The M2 product range so far includes the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the revamped MacBook Air, but other chip variations are anticipated to be in development. While there has been some suggestion of inbound updates in the fall, a report doubles down on the claim that a late-2022 launch is going to happen.

In Sunday’s “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg, Mark Gurman discusses the recent Apple financial results, reasoning that the lower-than-expected results for Mac was due to the launch of new M2-equipped models. The release delay was a “significant pause in sales,” and ate into the revenue of the period.

Optimistic about a rebounding of sales for the upcoming fourth quarter, Gurman believes there will be a “major bump” in MacBook sales. Gurman also adds “Apple will get more momentum from the launch of new Mac minis and high-end MacBook Pros later this year,” as well as bringing up 2023 launches of a Mac Pro, iMac, and 15-inch MacBook Air.

Gurman’s comments echo his earlier mid-July assertion that there will be M2 Pro and M2 Max-equipped MacBook Pro models arriving by the fall. Previously in June, Gurman offered M2 Pro hardware including a Mac mini would be surfacing within the next year.

Previous reporting on the upcoming 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro updates put forward that they will be more internal spec bump releases rather than receiving any major transformations.

Professionals will be happy to upgrade to. For rest, M2 Macbook Air all good.

Gurman’s Power-on newsletters are like nothingburgers about 70% of the time. Is there anything different from the last one that said MBP14/16 and Mac mini refreshes could be coming as soon as Fall this year?

What’s the deal with saying Gurman is optimistic about a major bump in Mac sales in the July to Sep quarter? It’s not like Tim Cook intimated that in his round of press after the cal Q2 results were announced. So, that’s basically a nothingburger.

Here’s the thing, because of the extended delivery of the current M1 based Mac Studio (my Ultra won’t ship til mid October), and delays with M1 Max MBP, I’m surprised they’re releasing M2 variants so soon. I was about to sell my iMac Pro to fund a 14” MBP M1MAX, but if we’re only talking 3-4 months til M2 versions, then I’ll gladly wait…he’ll I might even cancel my M1 ULTRA to see what the M2 Mac Pro ( ULTRA OR EXTREME) might price out as.

Apple should offer to users of delayed M1 products an exchange/upgrade to M2 with first option to order/swap away their current orders.

wood1208 said: Professionals will be happy to upgrade to. For rest, M2 Macbook Air all good. Unless… the M2 MacBook Air is not a good fit for them.

Unless… the M2 MacBook Air is not a good fit for them.

AniMill said: Here’s the thing, because of the extended delivery of the current M1 based Mac Studio (my Ultra won’t ship til mid October), and delays with M1 Max MBP, I’m surprised they’re releasing M2 variants so soon. I was about to sell my iMac Pro to fund a 14” MBP M1MAX, but if we’re only talking 3-4 months til M2 versions, then I’ll gladly wait…he’ll I might even cancel my M1 ULTRA to see what the M2 Mac Pro ( ULTRA OR EXTREME) might price out as. Apple should offer to users of delayed M1 products an exchange/upgrade to M2 with first option to order/swap away their current orders. Not sure what you mean by delays to the M1 Max MBP. They look like mid-August delivery dates. Heck, my company is actually offering MBP models with upgrade options now. The Mac Studio with M1 Max have late August delivery dates. That’s just 2 to 4 weeks. Not bad given the global supply chain issues. The Mac Studio with M1 Ultra does seem to 10-12 week delivery dates, except for some stocked models. This seems to suggest to me that it is something else causing shipment delays. Perhaps it’s the copper in the M1 Ultra models. I thought I saw a headline somewhere that copper is in a bit of a supply shortage. It doesn’t have to be copper either. It could also be something as simple as a bolt or it could be yields on the silicon bridge that connects the two M1 Max SoC’s together. I don’t Apple will be doing anything to assuage you. They aren’t going to give you a “deal”. You have the usual options. You can return in the given return window and buy the new model. You can sell-buy yourself. You can trade-in with Apple.

Not sure what you mean by delays to the M1 Max MBP. They look like mid-August delivery dates. Heck, my company is actually offering MBP models with upgrade options now. The Mac Studio with M1 Max have late August delivery dates. That’s just 2 to 4 weeks. Not bad given the global supply chain issues.

The Mac Studio with M1 Ultra does seem to 10-12 week delivery dates, except for some stocked models. This seems to suggest to me that it is something else causing shipment delays. Perhaps it’s the copper in the M1 Ultra models. I thought I saw a headline somewhere that copper is in a bit of a supply shortage. It doesn’t have to be copper either. It could also be something as simple as a bolt or it could be yields on the silicon bridge that connects the two M1 Max SoC’s together.

I don’t Apple will be doing anything to assuage you. They aren’t going to give you a “deal”. You have the usual options. You can return in the given return window and buy the new model. You can sell-buy yourself. You can trade-in with Apple.

