DeFi Tokens you could explore as Ethereum merge is set to overturn the market: Avalanche, UniSwap, and Big Eyes Coin – Euro Weekly News

By EWN • 17 September 2022 • 10:17

DeFi solutions like Automated Market Makers, Liquid staking, Protocol tokens & Stablecoins, Vaults, Oracles, and Launchpad will significantly improve finance. This is further proven as the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has declared the goal of transferring resources from centralised networks into DeFi.

With the Ethereum merge, the Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism will give way to the network’s proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. Proof-of-Work is a consensus mechanism that requires mining hardware to operate, which is often energy-intensive.

The Proof-of-Stake mechanism uses a unique tool that allows validators to run staking nodes and propose blocks. The Beacon Chain, a new PoS consensus layer, and the execution layer will be in line after the Merge. This article will discuss DeFi tokens that could be the next big thing as the Ethereum merge is set to overturn the market.

Avalanche (AVAX): An Open, Programmable Smart Contract Platform

Avalanche (AVAX) is a cryptocurrency and blockchain platform that sits as one of the rivals to Ethereum (ETH). AVAX, the native currency of the Avalanche blockchain, supports many various blockchain projects. AVAX is used on the network to pay transaction processing fees, secure the Avalanche network, and act as a basic unit of account between blockchains in the network.

Avalanche is an open, programmable smart contract platform like Ethereum and claims to power applications like stablecoins, DeFi protocols, and NFTs. The Avalanche ecosystem utility token, AVAX, serves as a connection in the network by making transaction fees, and payments easy to settle. AVAX can also be staked to safeguard the network, generate rewards, validate, and directly govern the Avalanche network.

Uniswap (UNI): A community-backed decentralised exchange

UniSwap was launched in 2018 and issued the UNI token to enable community ownership and active participation in the protocol. The UniSwap (UNI) ecosystem is open and accessible, which credits it as a decentralised platform. The platform is powered by the UniSwap (UNI) token, an ERC-20 token that enables community engagement and allows voting, governance rights, and development proposals. Users can also exchange, earn, and deploy applications on the protocol.

The algorithm of the Uniswap protocol allows the addition of Ethereum tokens to its liquidity pool and determines the price. There is no order book or central facilitator, and tokens are exchanged through smart contract liquidity pools.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG): driving innovations in DeFi



Big Eyes Coin (BIG) was designed to express the goal of having a wealth transfer into DeFi. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the platform’s utility token that facilitates NFTs purchase and trading, allowing its community to benefit from the DeFi and NFT market.

The platform would solve the DeFi low content availability by granting its community access to easy-to-read DeFi tutorials and educative content. This move is likely to drive DeFi adoption allowing non-DeFi literates to have a firm grasp on the market. The platform would roll out DeFi products like the Big Eyes Swap and back-end systems. The purchase of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) will be available after presale and official launch on most crypto exchanges.

Also, the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) team aims to organise a community that thrives via active participation in the management of the platform and concluding on matters that aim at improving the platform.

Conclusion

Projects are making big moves, and the Ethereum merge is one of them. As the Merge is set to make waves, DeFi tokens will likely follow the trend. Exploring the DeFi tokens highlighted in this article could be a sure move to have a better chance at the market. However, crypto enthusiasts need to learn more about the Merge and do their due diligence before funding.

