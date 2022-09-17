iPhone 14 Pro final design leaked! Here's how it looks – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

After months of rumours and leaks from varied sources across the web, it seems like we might finally have the final design of the iPhone 14 Pro. iPhone 14 series is set to launch in an Apple event on September 7, bringing an end to months of speculation. It was only yesterday that Apple sent out invitations for the launch event which is happening in the next few weeks. The leaked “final” design of the iPhone 14 Pro, says XDA Developers, reveals what has been known for long – a new notch design.

According to various leaks and rumours, it was expected that the Pro variants of the iPhone 14 would go “notch-less”, and be replaced by a new pill shaped cutout. Apple is also expected to get rid of the Mini version of iPhone, replaced by a new iPhone 14 Max model. The iPhone 14 Max is expected to have the same screen size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max, albeit without the “Pro” features.

A couple of tweets by twitter user duanrui1205 reveal the new design of the iPhone 14 Pro. The first tweet reveals the new notch-less design of the iPhone. Previous reports suggested that Apple was moving away from releasing blue iPhones. However, the second tweet by the same user contradicts that. It shows a blue iPhone. There is even a video which highlights the blue colour of the iPhone in the sun.

Apple is expected to launch four iPhone models this year – iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max. According to Apple expert and top analyst Jeff Pu, All the four new iPhone 14 models are expected to feature Apple’s ProMotion displays with a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

One of the most exciting new features is the always-on display that is expected to feature in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The Pro models of the iPhone 14 series are expected to have the brand new A16 Bionic chipset. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that only the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max will get the A16 Bionic, claiming the iPhone 14 will stick with the A15 chip.

