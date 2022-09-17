Surprise: RRR is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar – 123telugu



There is no need to introduce RRR and its pillars to this world. Everyone is aware of the havoc the movie has been creating since its arrival on the OTT platforms, especially on Netflix. The entire world is in awe of the movie, directed by SS Rajamouli.

The latest news is that the magnum opus RRR is surprisingly available to stream now on another popular OTT platform, Disney Plus Hotstar. The globally acclaimed Tollywood movie is available to stream in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

RRR has Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the love interests of Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Shriya Saran and others played significant roles in this biggie, produced by DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment. MM Keeravaani provided the soundtracks for this period action drama.

