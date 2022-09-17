Bitcoin Chart Hints at Possible Floor for Slide – Bloomberg

Climate change is increasingly threatening cities with catastrophic flooding. Many are now looking to Rotterdam, and its long history of innovation when it comes to holding water at bay.
Insight and analysis of top stories from our award winning magazine “Bloomberg Businessweek”.
Far-right websites spread conspiracy theories touted by groups like Q Anon. Social media algorithms weaponized them, boosting Trump’s lies about the 2020 election. The groundwork for Jan. 6, 2021 was laid.
Japan Urges Evacuations as Super Typhoon Nanmadol Approaches
Tycoon Running a Quarter of China’s Copper Trade Is on the Ropes
UK Food Producers Face C02 Crunch After Plant Closure
Canyon’s Real Estate Co-Head Stamolis to Retire at Year’s End
Liberum Says THG Call Was ‘Wrong,’ and Cuts Stock After 94% Drop
Turkey Seeks to Be First NATO Member to Join China-Led SCO
Biden-Truss Meeting Shifted From London to UN General Assembly
Phil Falcone Uses Apollo Court Claim to Secure Loan From Michael Dell
Playboy Sells ‘Big Bunny’ Jet to Family Office for $17.5 Million
Henry Silva, Known for Many Tough-guy Roles, Dies At 95
Architect Vlado Milunić Dies At 81; Linked to Prague Icon
Whatever Happens Next in Ukraine, Russia Loses
Don’t Want Later Abortions? Make Early Ones More Accessible
Gen Z Looks to Bring Its Impatience to Congress
An Auto Designer at GM Says Getting an MBA Helped Her ‘Stand Out’
Hollywood Effects Artists Say It’s Time to Unionize
FTC Joins Push for Rules on Trade of Smartphone Location Data
Cities Grappling With Migrant Influx Costs Could Win Federal Aid
Follow These Steps to Get Your Student Loan Forgiveness
Storm Battering Western Alaska Causes Widespread Flooding
Puerto Rico Declares State of Emergency as Fiona Gathers Speed
A City-Building Video Game With a Giant Twist
California Sees Warning Sign From Weak Tax Revenue Collections
Can Britain’s Endangered Department Stores Be Saved?
Do Kwon, No Longer in Singapore, Says He’s Not ‘On the Run’
Crypto Speculation Falls Out of Favor With Game Studios
ECB Taps Amazon, Four Others to Pitch Digital Euro Prototype
Bitcoin Chart Hints at Possible Floor for Slide – Bloomberg
Climate change is increasingly threatening cities with catastrophic flooding. Many are now looking to Rotterdam, and its long history of innovation when it comes to holding water at bay.