7 alternatives to the electric Hummer that are way cooler, and mostly cheaper too – MarketWatch

The GMC Hummer EV is undeniably cool, and you can order one today. However, if you don’t already have your reservation in, the soonest you’ll get one is spring 2023. Sure, you could pick up a used one, but those are trading hands for well over $200,000. Fortunately, there are some alternatives you can get sooner for less.

The new Hummer EV is characterized by its electric powertrain, high-tech interior, capability on-road and off-road, and head-turning exterior styling. It will be available as an SUV or a pickup.

Here are some excellent capable, upscale off-road truck and SUV alternatives to the GMC Hummer EV.

The Chevy Silverado ZR2 has finally arrived as a big brother to the smaller Colorado ZR2. It has a few things in common with the Colorado ZR2, like a Multimatic DSSV spool-valve damper system and a rugged appearance package. One of our favorite things about this off-road pickup is the standard 6.2-liter V8 pumping out 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

Obviously, this is a gas-powered truck rather than an EV like the Hummer. However, it’s also a value choice by comparison. The Silverado ZR2 starts at $69,295, and the Hummer EV pickup starts at $79,995. And that’s for the base one you can’t get until spring 2024.

If you like the idea of something smaller and cheaper, you can’t go wrong with the Colorado ZR2. Throw in the Bison package and the Duramax turbodiesel engine if your budget allows it.

If an EV truck is a must and you’re willing to wait a little longer beyond the Hummer’s ETA but spend about $40,000 less to start, reservations for the Silverado EV are expected to begin fulfillment in fall 2023.

The Ford F-150 Lightning is an all-electric pickup that’s much more affordable and more readily available than the Hummer EV pickup. There’s a lot of variety in its model range, from the affordable Pro model starting at just under $40,000 to the luxurious Platinum trim that goes over $90,000. There’s no F-150 Lightning Raptor yet, but it’s a promising off-roader when equipped with 4-wheel drive (4WD).

The F-150 Lightning has an estimated range of up to 320 miles and a targeted 0-60 mph time in the mid-4-second range. It can also tow up to 10,000 pounds and has innovative features like the Pro Power Onboard generator.

This is a terrific budget alternative to the Hummer EV pickup, but Ford F, -1.14% doesn’t offer anything quite like the Hummer EV SUV. If you’re willing to burn gas, there’s the outrageously fun Ford Bronco Raptor.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe is expensive for a Wrangler, but it’s one of the most affordable SUVs on this list. It’s a fantastic off-roader as you’d expect, plus it’s a plug-in hybrid that returns 49 MPGe and has a total range of 370 miles. We’re partial to the Rubicon trim, which has 33-inch all-terrain tires, the Rock-Trac full-time 4×4 system, and the Uconnect 4C NAV infotainment system with Alpine audio.

The Wrangler 4xe doesn’t have the insane performance numbers of the Hummer EV, but it’s a more affordable and arguably more practical choice in electrified off-roaders. Another exciting option is the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, which is more road-friendly than the Wrangler and retains a PHEV powertrain. If we’re lucky, a Jeep Gladiator 4xe could be on the horizon.

Like the GMC Hummer EV, the Land Rover Defender is another legendary name in off-road vehicles with military roots. The Defender returned in 2020 with a 2-door or 4-door option. There’s no electric or hybrid option, but you can get one with a mighty supercharged V8 engine making 518 hp.

The Defender has off-road chops that don’t disappoint. Four-wheel drive, a 2-speed transfer case, hill-descent control, and a Terrain Response system all come standard. You also get 11.4 inches of ground clearance, and it can ford up to 35.4 inches of water. The Defender is like a premium alternative to the Jeep Wrangler or Ford Bronco.

If you don’t insist on an electric powertrain, the Defender is a solid Hummer EV alternative.

The Ram 1500 TRX is the most powerful pickup truck on the market. The supercharged Hemi V8 cranks out 702 hp. According to GMC estimates, that still makes it less potent than the most powerful variants of the Hummer EV, but you probably won’t get bored with 702 horses. Other cool things about the TRX are Bilstein Black Hawk e2 shocks, launch control, 35-inch tires, and an appearance package that can’t be ignored.

The TRX isn’t cheap, but it’s still more affordable than the most inexpensive Hummer EV pickup. It starts at $77,800, and it can get up to around $100,000 with options. Unlike the Hummer, efficiency is not exactly a strong suit of the Ram TRX. It only gets 10 city/14 highway mpg.

Another excellent option in the Ram lineup is the Ram 2500 Power Wagon. It makes less than 700 hp, but it’s an excellent off-roader, and it’s cheaper than the TRX.

The Rivian RIVN, -1.08% R1S SUV and R1T pickup are the closest competitors to the new Hummer EV. We’re focusing on the R1S since there are already quite a few pickups on this list.

Unless you specifically want a Hummer EV because of the name, the R1S is worth serious consideration for anyone who likes the idea of a high-tech electric luxury SUV. The styling lies somewhere between Hummer and Range Rover, and it has impressive off-road capabilities.

The electric powertrain in the R1S gets a range of up to 320 miles and achieves a 0-60 mph time in as little as three seconds. It also has the Driver+ hands-free, semi-autonomous driving system, similar to Super Cruise in the Hummer.

One significant advantage of the R1S over the Hummer EV SUV is standard 3-row seating. The Hummer, surprisingly, isn’t available with a third row of seats. If 3-row seating is a make-or-break feature for you, then the Rivian will serve you better than the Hummer.

Pricing starts at $72,500 for the Explore model and $78,000 for the Adventure model, which means it’s also more affordable than the Hummer EV SUV.

(Full disclosure: Cox Automotive, Autotrader’s parent company, made a $350 million equity investment in Rivian in 2019.)

The redesigned Toyota TM, +0.21% Tundra has an available hybrid twin-turbo V-6 engine, which comes standard in the TRD Pro model. The TRD Pro trim is the most off-road-ready variant of the new Tundra. The 19 city/21 highway mpg rating might not be what you expected from a hybrid, but it’s still decent for a full-size, 4WD pickup that makes 437 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque.

The long list of off-road goodies that come with the TRD Pro trim includes standard 4WD, off-road suspension with Fox shocks, Multi-Terrain Select with Crawl Control, and an electronic locking rear differential. It also has a sweet appearance package with the “TOYOTA” grille with a built-in light bar, 18-inch BBS wheels, and TRD Pro interior details.

The Toyota can’t match the Hummer EV pickup’s performance or efficiency. However, the Tundra TRD Pro starts at $66,805, making it more budget-friendly than the Hummer.

