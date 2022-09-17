Rivian R1T Drag Races 14 Electric Vehicles, Will It Smoke Them All? – InsideEVs

Our buddies from Out of Spec Reviews had a Rivian R1T on loan for eight days and have delivered video after video, covering pretty much everything that was to cover about the electric pickup truck.

Actually, we counted no fewer than 12 videos on the Out of Spec Reviews channel and four on Out of Spec Motoring, so it’s safe to say that you can learn everything about the Rivian R1T if you watch the entire series.

Now, Kyle Conner appears to have saved the best for last, or should we say, the most entertaining part. That would be a mega drag race between the Rivian R1T and 14 electric vehicles that are currently available in the United States. Actually, one of these EVs is no longer in production—the Mercedes-Benz B250e—and another will bow out this summer—the BMW i3.

The other 12 EVs that are trying their luck against the R1T on the runway are a very eclectic bunch. We have the Audi e-tron, Chevrolet Bolt EV, Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance, Hyundai Ioniq 5 AWD, Kia EV6 Wind AWD, MINI Cooper SE, Nissan Leaf SL Plus 62 kWh, Tesla Model S Plaid, Tesla Model 3 Performance, Tesla Model Y Dual Motor, Smart electric drive, and VW ID.4 AWD.

This group includes some very fast EVs that are very likely to beat the R1T or at least give it a good run for its money. We’re obviously talking about the 1,020-horsepower Model S Plaid and the 430-hp Model 3 Performance, which have official 0-60 mph ratings of 1.9 seconds and 3.1 seconds, respectively.

The 835-hp Rivian R1T, on the other hand, does 0-60 in about 3 seconds. Will it manage to beat at least the Model 3 Performance? Actually, that’s a very tight race and we are not going to spoil it for you.

There another vehicle in this group that could theoretically pose problems to the R1T, the 480-hp Ford Mustang Mach-E GT Performance whose claimed 0-60 time is 3.5 seconds. As for the rest of the lineup, it’s safe to say the R1T will smoke them all. But don’t take our word for it and watch the video to see if that’s the case.

