Samsung Galaxy A33 6GB in Pakistan: Premium made more Affordable – BOL News

Samsung Galaxy A33 6GB in Pakistan: Premium made more Affordable

The Galaxy A33 is a descendant of Samsung’s line of budget smartphones. Its 8/128GB variant was first introduced in Pakistan in June at an absurdly high initial price of Rs. 71,500. Later, the price of the Samsung Galaxy A32’s replacement was increased to Rs 79,500 due to the steep decline in the value of the rupee against the dollar. The situation demanded a less expensive option.



The 6GB/128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G has now been released by the South Korean electronics giant in Pakistan in an effort to stem its exploding sales. The version costs 61,999 less than the original but has the same characteristics. The specifications for the A33 are listed below.

Let’s start with the A33’s front, which sports an infinity-U notch, a flat AMOLED display, and low bezels with a 1080p resolution. The 6.4″ screen has a smooth refresh rate of 90Hz and additional robustness from Gorilla Glass 5. A 13MP selfie camera is concealed by the thin U-shaped cutout on the front.



The A33’s rear is home to a quad camera configuration with a high-resolution 48MP OIS, 8MP ultra-wide, 5MP macro, and 2MP portrait lens. On a camera island with a little projection, these sensors reside. Up to 30FPS of 4K footage can be captured.



The color scheme of the Galaxy A33 includes Peach, Blue, White, and Black hues. The design has chamfered edges and is flat. With its glass and plastic sandwich structure, IP67 dust and water protection, and premium mid-range Samsung smartphone pricing point, the phone weighs 186 grams.

Under the deck, the Exynos 1280, a potent octa-core chip with a top clock speed of 2.4GHz, serves as the A33’s engine. The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery that can charge at a 25W pace and runs the Android 12 | One UI 4.1 operating system out of the box.

The Galaxy A33 has improved gaming performance thanks to its booster mode and LPDDR4X RAM, Dolby ATMOS, and twin stereo speakers. Security features of the Galaxy A33 include an under-display fingerprint scanner and Samsung’s multilayered Knox platform.

