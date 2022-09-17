Cryptocurrency Price Today: Ethereum Approaches $1,700; BTC, DOGE, More Altcoins Register Minor Gains – ABP Live

By: Shayak Majumder | 25 Aug 2022 12:12 PM (IST)

Ethereum price stood at $1,679.97 on Thursday morning. ( Image Source : Peter Patel/Pixabay )

Ethereum (ETH), the second most-valued cryptocurrency after Bitcoin (BTC), is steadily approaching the $1,700 mark as of Thursday morning. Bitcoin, on the other hand, managed to see a minor gain and appears stable within the $21,000 range for now. Other popular altcoins, including the likes of Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), and Litecoin (LTC) registered minor gains across the board. Among lesser-known altcoins, the Ankr (ANKR) token emerged to be the biggest gainer in the last 24 hours.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap stood at $1.03 trillion as per CoinMarketCap data, registering a 24-hour gain of 1.41 percent.

BTC was priced at $21,576.25 at the time of writing. As per CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin saw a 24-hour gain of 0.62 percent. As per Indian exchange WazirX, BTC price stood at Rs 18.13 lakhs.

ETH price stood at $1,680.80, marking a 24-hour gain of 2.39 percent at the time of writing. As per WazirX, Ethereum price in India stood at Rs 1.39 lakhs.

DOGE registered a 24-hour gain of 0.88 percent as per CoinMarketCap data, currently priced at $0.09855. As per WazirX, Dogecoin price in India stood at Rs 5.71.

Litecoin saw a 24-hour gain of 1.20 percent. At the time of writing, it was priced at $57.03. LTC price in India stood at Rs 4,795.

XRP price stood at $0.3498, seeing a 24-hour gain of 2.02 percent. As per WazirX, Ripple price stood at Rs 28.80.

Solana price stood at $35.94, marking a 24-hour gain of 2.96 percent. As per WazirX, SOL price in India stood at Rs 3,055.19.

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto gainers over the past 24 hours:

Ankr (ANKR)

Price: $0.04087

24-hour gain: 11.44 percent

Decred (DCR)

Price: $31.78

24-hour gain: 10.46 percent

Ethereum Classic (ETC)

Price: $36.06

24-hour gain: 7.23 percent

Zcash (ZEC)

Price: $68.94

24-hour gain: 5.02 percent

Curve DAO Token (CRV)

Price: $1.21

24-hour gain: 4.49 percent

As per CoinMarketCap data, here are the top five crypto losers over the past 24 hours:

EOS (EOS)

Price: $1.67

24-hour loss: 4.78 percent

Chiliz (CHZ)

Price: $0.2395

24-hour loss: 3.05 percent

UNUS SED LEO (LEO)

Price: $5.20

24-hour loss: 2.27 percent

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Price: $130.25

24-hour loss: 1.80 percent

Neutrino USD (USDN)

Price: $0.9709

24-hour loss: 1.76 percent

Mudrex co-founder and CEO Edul Patel told ABP Live, “Bitcoin and Ethereum rose ahead of the Federal Economic Symposium meetup, which will be held today. BTC has surpassed its crucial resistance level at $21,500 in the past 24 hours. This small upside momentum can keep the buyers active in the market. The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, gained nearly 4 percent over the previous day after Ethereum Foundation confirmed that the upgrade would be completed by September 10-20. This announcement might give market players a little confidence to make a move further.”

Sathvik Vishwanath, CEO and co-founder of Unocoin said, “Wednesday was a stable market and bullish for crypto. The price variations by the end of the day ranged from 1 to 2 percent. A few of the notable biggest gainers included Ether and Elrond. The drop was seen in Bitcoin cash and Tron tokens. The turnaround in price recovery that started on Tuesday continues to hold and likely sustain for the rest of the week.”

weTrade founder Prashant Kumar offered his take on the market scenario as well, “Some relief for investors as cryptocurrencies continued to see some upward movement. In the last 24 hours, Bitcoin crossed $21,500 while Ethereum rose to approximately $1,700. All eyes are now on the monetary policy speech by the US Federal Reserve chief on Friday which could play an important role in deciding which way the bear and bull market cycle goes.”

Disclaimer: Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Cryptocurrency is not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. Readers are advised to seek expert advice and read offer document(s) along with related important literature on the subject carefully before making any kind of investment whatsoever. Cryptocurrency market predictions are speculative and any investment made shall be at the sole cost and risk of the readers.

