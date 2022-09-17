Shiba Inu Price Prediction-Will TAMA coin surpass SHIB? – Washington City Paper

Washington City Paper

“Um…crypto investing? The possibility of earning while doing nothing? Well, that sounds fantastic!”

If you are one of those people who have these things running through their heads, we better tell you to stop in time, so that you don’t get disappointed.

Yes, investing in crypto can indeed provide you with a really nice income, but you still have to do something. First of all, you need to make the right choice when it comes to choosing which cryptocurrency to invest in.

Many crypto beginners have heard that the Shiba Inu coin is a good investment for the future. Is it really? Let’s take a look at the main features and Shiba Inu Price Prediction together to see if it is wise to invest in this coin now.

One of those coins that until recently attracted huge attention from crypto investors is certainly Shiba Inu, that is, SHIB. Shiba Inu started its journey in 2020, and it is an Ethereum-based coin. This means that this coin, which is actually inspired by the Shiba Inu dog, was created and hosted on the Ethereum blockchain.

>>>Buy Best Crypto Now<<<

We have to admit, the Shiba Inu coin has really quickly reached great popularity and has remained at the top of the available coins. But what is the fate of SHIB? Can we also expect that investing in SHIB will bring us a profit in the future? Let’s see how things stand with the Shiba Inu Price Prediction.

When launched, the Shiba Inu coin was observed like any doge meme coin. In its infancy, it was still overshadowed by the then most popular Dogecoin. But, as time passed, SHIB achieved greater and greater success. And we can safely say that it justified its self-proclaimed nickname “Dogecoin killer” in April 2021, when its value reached its maximum. However, for all future investors, the current situation with Shiba Inu Coin is much more interesting, as well as the predictions for the future. At the time of writing, the value of one SHIB is $0.000013. Crypto analysts expect that by the end of 2022, the value of the Shiba Inu coin will reach $0.000030.

However, there is a chance that the Shiba Inu coin will achieve even greater success in the future. Namely, Shiba Inu developers have announced that something called Shibverse is planned. It is clear to you that it is about creating a metaverse project for the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Yes, this can really lead to the situation where Shiba Inu will reach even greater success, but the negative thing is that it is not known when it will happen, since there are no details about it.

If the situation with the creation of Shibverse really comes true, the predictions are that in 2023, the value of the Shiba Inu coin will grow to $0.000040.

Now you have an idea of ​​how things are with SHIB today, and what are the predictions of this coin for the future. In the rest of the text, we share with you a table in which you can see the current SHIB situation, as well as the SHIB Price Prediction until 2025. We hope that this information will be of help to you in deciding whether to invest in SHIB.

>>>Buy Best Crypto Now<<<

Yes, the Shiba Inu coin shows tendencies to achieve value growth in the future, however, that value growth, as you could see, is predicted under the assumption that the so-called Shibverse will be created and launched. However, at this moment there is another coin that threatens to overshadow the success of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Coin, and that is TAMA, a coin that lives in the Tamaverse – the Tamadoge Universe. Why TAMA coin? Well, it is enough to say that, in the short time it has been on the crypto market, it has already raised $8,631,284, given that more than 10, 750, 000 TAMA tokens have already been sold.

>>>Buy Best Crypto Now<<<

Although the Shiba Inu coin is “older” than the entire Tamadoge universe, we still have to admit that TAMA shows much greater potential for development, and all in all, the Tamadoge universe offers its users much more than an ordinary coin. So, in the Tamadoge universe, you have the opportunity to enjoy play-to-earn games that are combined with meme coins, and in that way, playing those games, you can make a profit. The Tamadoge universe offers you a lot more, and therefore, all factors indicate that you can make much more money investing in TAMA than investing in Shiba Inu.

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now<<<

For all of you who are interested in how the Tamadoge universe works, we have singled out a few of the most important things.

First of all, there is the so-called TAMA token, which is actually the native token of the Tamadoge universe. All transactions in Tamaverse take place with the help of this coin. So, if you want to buy something, you will need TAMA. If you receive a reward, you will be rewarded with TAMA coins.

The main idea of ​​the Tamadoge universe is to allow you to take care of your digital pets, the so-called Tamadoge pets. Remember the long-popular Tamagotchi? Well, Tamaverse offers you something similar. It is your task that after buying a small and underdeveloped Tamadoge pet, you make sure that it develops and grows in the best possible way. Your task is to dress, feed, and the like for your digital pet. When the specified time has passed, and your Tamadoge pet reaches maturity, he will get the chance to fight in battles against other Tamadoge pets. Every time your pet defeats you in battle, you will be rewarded, and of course in TAMA tokens.

With the TAMA tokens you have in your possession, you can buy everything that is offered in the Tamadoge Store. Therefore, food for your pets, clothes and all other necessities are paid for with TAMA tokens.

In addition to Tamadoge pets and Tamadoge Store, there is another important and inseparable part of Tamaverse, the so-called Dogepoints. You will win them in different ways. By taking proper care of your Tamadoge pet, after your pet wins battles, etc. So, every victory will bring you new Dogeponts. If you manage to collect enough Dogepoints, it will position you at the top of the leaderboard at the end of the month. If you meet the end of the month with first place on the leaderboard, a new reward is coming for you: more TAMA tokens!

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now<<<

Since the presale phase of the Tamadoge is currently happening, now is probably the best possible moment for buying TAMA because the price will probably never be more favorable in the future. So, at this moment, TAMA is, not without reason, perceived as the best presale coin that you can invest in, because now, for 1USDT you have the chance to get 57.14 TAMA tokens.

Those who follow the history and development of the crypto market predict that the value of TAMA will grow in the future, which means that if at this moment, under such favorable conditions, you decide to enter Tamaverse and invest in TAMA coin, you have a fantastic chance for gaining great profit.

>>>Buy Tamadoge on Presale Now<<<

To begin, make sure you have a MetaMask wallet installed on your browser, or use one of the wallets supported by Wallet Connect (we recommend Trust Wallet). Purchasing on a desktop browser will give you a smoother purchasing experience. For this we recommend Metamask. If you are purchasing on mobile, we recommend using Trust Wallet and connecting through the in-built browser (just copy https://buy.tamadoge.io into the Trust Wallet Browser).

Once you have your preferred wallet provider ready, click “Connect Wallet” and select the appropriate option. For mobile wallet apps you will need to select “Wallet Connect”. You will then have three optionsBuy ETH With Card. This option will allow you to purchase ETH that will be sent to your wallet by our partner, Transak.

You will then be able to use this ETH to purchase TAMA. Click “Buy Eth With Card” to begin and follow the on screen steps. We recommend purchasing a minimum of $15 worth of ETH to cover the minimum TAMA purchase.Buy TAMA With ETH. Once you have sufficient ETH in your wallet (if you do not have ETH or USDT, please select option 1 to purchase ETH first), you can now swap your ETH for TAMA. Type in the amount of TAMA you wish to purchase (1,000 minimum) and then click “Convert Eth”. Your wallet provider will ask you to confirm the transaction and will also show you the cost of gas.Buy TAMA with USDT. Please ensure you have at least $15 of USDT in your wallet before commencing the transaction.

Type in the amount of TAMA you wish to purchase (1,000 minimum). Click “Convert USDT”. You will then be asked to approve the purchase TWICE. The first approval is for the USDT contract and the second is for the transaction amount. Please ensure you go through both approval steps in order to complete the transaction.

Once the presale has concluded, you will be able to claim your TAMA tokens. We will release details closer to the time, however you will need to visit the main site https://tamadoge.io and click on the gold “Claim” button.

Tamadoge Contract

Use the contract information below to add the TAMA token to your wallet.

Address: 0x12b6893cE26Ea6341919FE289212ef77e51688c8

Decimals: 18

Token symbol: TAMA

>>>Buy Tamadoge Now<<<

And, now that you have all this information at your disposal, the question arises as to what is wiser to invest in, the Shiba Inu coin that we have known for a long time, or in the “younger” TAMA, which shows great chances for success. Well, the situation is still more than clear. It is certainly much wiser and safer to invest in Tamadoge since this platform offers us much more than just a meme coin. Shiba Inu promises the appearance of the Shibverse in the future, but until that happens, the fact is that TAMA, and the already existing Tamaverse, still offer us greater chances for making a profit.

