Nothing Phone (1): Nothing could be set to introduce a "Lite" version of its new phone – Notebookcheck.net

Nothing finally debuted the Nothing Phone (1) a few weeks ago after months of hype and marketing. The Carl Pei-run startup’s first attempt in the smartphone market seems to have gone rather well—albeit with some hiccups—and it appears the company is already gearing up for its second smartphone.
According to new reports, Nothing is prepping a new smartphone to launch after the Nothing Phone (1). This new device is widely regarded by insiders as a "Lite" version of the original phone, with a focus on delivering a mostly identical experience but at a lower price point.
Supposedly, the new Nothing Phone will keep most of the hardware of the Nothing Phone (1). That’s said to include the Snapdragon 778G+, 6.55-inch FHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED, 50 MP rear cameras, and 16 MP selfie camera. However, this new device will ditch the Glyph Interface in favor of a simple glass back. Wireless charging appears to be absent as well.
This new phone could debut in India during "the festive season". That likely refers to Diwali, in late October. Interestingly, though, the source claims that Nothing has denied the existence of such a device. That’s interesting, as the company has leaned strongly towards the marketing side of the business, and a straightforward denial makes little to no sense in that context.
