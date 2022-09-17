Netflix exodus: 5 best alternative streaming services to try this winter – New Zealand Herald

Share this article

Adam Scott gives the performance of his lifetime in Apple TV+'s sci-fi dramedy Severance. Photo / Apple TV+

Once the undisputed king of streaming services, Netflix has spent the last few years slowly being pushed out of the limelight.

The streaming service has been accused of doubling down on controversial decisions that have sent subscribers scurrying away in droves and turning to the likes of Neon, Apple Plus, and Acorn TV.

With such a daunting list to choose from, many have found their relationship with Netflix has shifted from monogamous to increasingly tenuous.

Losing both subscribers at a rapid rate and a drop in their share price, Netflix has entered cost-saving mode, rapidly cancel ing the production of multiple in-house television shows and confirming that the platform will no longer be ad-free by the end of 2023.

Long gone are the days when the sole determiner of whether most of us would listen to a film recommendation would depend on the answer to the question “Is it on Netflix?”

New Zealand has officially entered the age of streaming, and with a castable device available in nearly every home, choosing the right service for you feels a nigh-on impossible task.

So if you find yourself looking around for options, wondering which streaming services are actually worth your cash; don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Here are five of the best alternative streaming services to try:

Disney+’s original appeal was aimed at parents tired of endlessly scrolling streaming sites looking for something age-appropriate their child could watch. Disney never set out to be a competitor to Netflix, instead, the service is meant to be a family-friendly companion that lives alongside some of your heftier subscription options.

However, the sheer enduring quality of the Disney backlog makes the service attractive to not just parents but viewers of all ages. And that’s all before adding in Disney’s partnership with Star, a new channel that effectively doubles the service’s content library with decidedly more grown-up fare.

Whether it’s timeless hand-drawn classics like Sleeping Beauty or modern-day franchise epics like Star Wars or the MCU, regardless of your age, Disney+ has something for you.

Free Trial: None

Simultaneous Streams: 4

Price: $12.99 a month

Neon is one of the more expensive offerings on this list, but that $16 gives you access to arguably the highest quality content available on any streaming service: The HBO library.

Neon’s exclusive deal with Home Box Office means that you get access to box sets of some of the greatest dramas ever like the Wire, Oz, and The Sopranos, and you get to watch the newest episodes of big-name shows like Winning Time: The Rise of The Laker Dynasty, Barry, The Staircase, and Euphoria the day they come out.

Additionally Neon includes the option to download selected shows and movies for later offline viewing. This is an excellent extra incentive for anyone wanting to keep their roaming data charges low and still consume content on their daily commute.

If you consider yourself a TV fanatic, Neon is an essential purchase and will help you keep up to date with any water-cooler discussions occurring around the office.

Free Trial: 14 Days.

Simultaneous Streams: 2

Price: $15.99 a month

Amazon Prime is arguably one of the least known streaming services here in NZ, often eliciting a blank stare when mentioned. But in terms of value, Prime offers one of the best deals in New Zealand.

Just like Netflix, Amazon has been consistently putting out original tv shows and movies, just with far less fanfare. Shows like the Boys, The Expanse, and Upload have been quietly garnering positive reviews and cult fanbases.

Prime’s library is also stocked full of classic films and shows, appealing to a demographic Netflix has seemingly forgotten about.

At only eight bucks a month, Prime is one of the best deals around, especially when you factor in the exclusive access to premiering films Amazon has been buying the rights to.

Free Trial: 30 Days.

Simultaneous Streams: 3

Price: $8 a month

Only recently launched in 2019, Apple has been quietly building its own library of original shows and movies to rival its competitors.

In direct counterpoint to the sexual and violent excess of Netflix’s in-house TV shows, Apple’s offerings are decidedly less flashy, more character-driven affairs.

From delightful, heartwarming comedies like Mythic Quest and Ted Lasso, to expensive dramas packed with big names like the Morning Show and For All Mankind, the service is sure to satisfy anyone looking for a new suite of excellent, genuinely original content to consume.

Apple TV+’s content library is the leanest on this list and could use a few more movies, but at a svelte $8.99 a month, the quality to price ratio is astronomical.

Free Trial: 7 Days.

Simultaneous Streams: 6

Price: $8.99 a month

And for those with a little extra income to throw around who find themselves looking for some specific genre fare, then Acorn TV and Shudder have you covered.

Acorn TV offers access to an abundance of British television shows with an emphasis on mystery. At only $7.99 a month, Acorn provides fans of British TV classics like Midsomer Murders and newer Acorn originals like Penance and Harry Wild.

Shudder on the other hand is for the horror connoisseur. Shudder customers can expect a huge selection of scary movies, both new and old, and an ever-growing library of podcasts, documentaries and original shows and movies.

Frustratingly, the Shudder app’s maximum streaming resolution is 720p, giving the other services the slight edge on stream quality, but anyone with even a slight interest in horror should check out the service’s surprisingly deep library.

At only $7.99 a month, this service could present an ideal deal for the right genre fan looking for a bloody good time.

Free Trial: 7 Days.

Simultaneous Streams: 1-3

Price: $7.99 a month

While Netflix seems to still be the fan favourite here in New Zealand – Bridgerton anyone? – other streaming services seem to be closing in on the gap. Neon and Amazon Prime offer a wide range of shows and streaming fans seem to agree with an uptake in viewership. But Netflix will no doubt strike back in 2022 and 2023 with many more great shows and blockbusters planned. Streaming wars are only just starting to heat up and viewers will be the only real winner once it becomes a full blown inferno.

