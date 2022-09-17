Live stream: NASA to host meeting of the National Space Council Friday – WDIV ClickOnDetroit

Home Latest News Live stream: NASA to host meeting of the National Space Council Friday...

HOUSTON – NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas will be hosting a meeting of the National Space Council Friday.
Vice President Kamala Harris will chair her second National Space Council meeting, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will deliver remarks.
The event is set to begin at 2:20 PM ET.
