Live stream: NASA to host meeting of the National Space Council Friday – WDIV ClickOnDetroit

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Published: September 9, 2022, 1:38 PM

HOUSTON – NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas will be hosting a meeting of the National Space Council Friday.

Vice President Kamala Harris will chair her second National Space Council meeting, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will deliver remarks.

The event is set to begin at 2:20 PM ET.

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of this year. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

