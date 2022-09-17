Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor
Published: September 9, 2022, 1:38 PM
Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor
HOUSTON – NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas will be hosting a meeting of the National Space Council Friday.
Vice President Kamala Harris will chair her second National Space Council meeting, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will deliver remarks.
The event is set to begin at 2:20 PM ET.
Read more:
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit – All rights reserved.
Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of this year. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.
email
twitter
If you need help with the Public File, call (313) 222-0566.
Copyright © 2022 ClickOnDetroit.com is managed by Graham Digital and published by Graham Media Group, a division of Graham Holdings.
Live stream: NASA to host meeting of the National Space Council Friday – WDIV ClickOnDetroit
Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor