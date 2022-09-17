North America SVOD (Subscription Video-on-Demand) Market Forecasts Report 2022: Revenues will Grow by $14 Billion from $43 Billion in 2021 to $56 Billion in 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “North America SVOD Forecasts” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Despite having the world’s most mature market, US SVOD revenues will grow by $14 billion from $43 billion in 2021 to $56 billion in 2024.

However, growth will be nearly flat from 2024 to 2027 due to price competition and new hybrid AVOD-SVOD tiers from major players such as Disney+ and Netflix.

Netflix will remain the SVOD revenue winner. However, the platform will lose $1.4 billion in SVOD revenues between 2022 and 2027 due to lower ARPUs from 2023. Netflix will more than recoup these SVOD revenue losses with AVOD sales from 2023.

Netflix will have 63 million subscribers by 2027 – down by 4 million on 2021. Hulu, Disney+, HBO and Paramount+ will each boast 40-50 million subscribers by 2027. Some consolidation – mergers and closures – is likely.

Key Topics Covered:

Population (000)

TV HH/Total HH

SVOD revenues (US$ mil.)

SVOD revenues/Population $

Net SVOD homes (000)

Gross SVOD subscriptions (000)

SVOD subscribers by operator (000)

Share of SVOD subscribers by operator (%)

SVOD revenues by operator (US$ mil.)

Share of SVOD revenues by operator (%)

SVOD ARPU by operator ($)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/do6isb

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

source