31 Early Deals on Amazon Prime You Can't Miss 2022 – House Beautiful

Furniture, mattresses, TVs, Apple products and more are already up to 40% off.

Amazon Prime Day is here! The annual shopping and saving extravaganza is happening this week on July 12 and July 13, . Every year, Prime Day brings the promise of Black Friday-level discounts (we’re talking 50% off and above) on millions of items across all product categories. Last year, there were so many can’t-miss home deals that we made a Prime Day shopping list for every room in your home.

This year there were more early Prime Day deals than ever. Early savings kicked off on June 21 and included up to 60% off Amazon devices (many of which are their lowest price ever), up to 40% off LG OLED TVs, and more. While we won’t know all of this year’s sale details until the day of, per the press release, you can expect huge Prime Day savings on brands including Apple, Casper, iRobot and SharkNinja and some of the lowest prices ever on select products from Sony, Bose and GE.



So many of these early deals are just as good as the deals we’ve seen on Prime Day in years past. If you don’t want to deal with stiff competition for the best bargains (on Prime Day proper, many deals sell out almost instantly) we strongly recommend shopping early. Lucky for us home enthusiasts, many of the best current deals are in categories like bedding, small appliances, smart home technology and outdoor furniture. Amazon is also already offering rare discounts on Apple products like and .

Ahead, we’ve gathered all the best early Amazon Prime Day deals that Prime members can go ahead and claim. Next, we answer some of our readers’ most frequently asked questions about Amazon Prime Day 2022, including all the logistical details, how to get an Amazon Prime membership in time for the savings event, and of course, spill the 4-1-1 on the best prime Day deals of 2022.

This top-rated baby monitor makes it easy to keep tabs on your little one with up to 19 hours of video streaming on a single charge. Other neat features include soothing and ambient sound settings to lull your baby to sleep, a two-way talk function and a built-in temperature sensor that alerts you when you should adjust the thermostat in the room to keep your baby comfortable.

Named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things, this high-quality bread maker has 19 settings for customization—including options for light, medium and dark crusts— and can hold loafs up to two pounds. It also features an LCD screen and comes with a copper-coated, non-stick pan to ensure each confection bakes evenly and is easy to remove once you’re ready to enjoy.

If you don’t already have a smart TV, Amazon’s popular Fire Stick enables you to stream shows from all your favorite platforms. It’s currently at its lowest price ever, marked down to just $17.

Home cooks with a Le Creuset Dutch oven on their wish list know how rare it is to find one on sale. The most popular unit, the 7.25-quart capacity oven in round shape and classic red enameled cast iron, is a whopping $120 off right now.

Mirrors are one of those things that always tend to be more expensive than you think, so definitely keep your eyes peeled for mirror sales during Prime Day. This arched mirror comes with a floor stand and a wall mount so you can display it however you like. Arch-style mirrors are known for drawing the eye upward and creating the illusion of higher ceilings, so it’ll really open up your space.

Consider this a run, don’t walk situation: the never-on-sale KitchenAid Stand Mixer is $80 off right now. It may not seem like much compared to the full price, but this is the biggest discount we’ve seen so far in 2022 (it rarely goes on sale—it was discounted the same 17% off during Black Friday 2021). Whether you’ve been eyeing one for yourself or are planning ahead for holiday gifting, this is a Prime Day deal that’s too good to pass up.

Speaking of rare sales, the Apple Airpods Max over-ear headphones are at the lowest price we’ve seen since Black Friday 2021. Snag the popular pick in various chic hues before it sells out.

Nothing says summertime like an Adirondack chair. This one is made of a strong weather-resistant plastic which makes the chair both extremely durable and easy to clean.

This is one of the best early Prime Day deals out there: are marked down up to 40% off, which means savings of up to $1,000. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade your home entertainment setup, this is it.

These are some of our all-time favorite sheets sold on Amazon. They’re cooling, eco-friendly, anti-bacterial, and the price can’t be beaten.

Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to save on AirPods. This year’s Prime Day deal on AirPods Pro—20% off for a total just under $200—is the same deal offered during Prime Day last year, which is a feat considering inflation.

The Roomba 692 is the best-selling model of iRobot’s robot vacuum lineup, and it’s marked down an impressive 40% off for Prime Day. If you’d prefer a model with a self-emptying station, the most affordable version of that is the , which is also on sale right now.

Stainless steel cookware has better heat retention and is much more durable than nonstick cookware. This 12-piece set, including two saucepans, two skillets, a stock pot, saute pan, and four tight-fitting lids, will take your favorite recipes to new heights. (Plus it’s dishwasher safe!)

This appliance will be your new secret weapon in the kitchen. It’s an indoor grill, air fryer, roaster, convection oven, and dehydrator all in one—and at a price comparable to one of those appliances on their own.

Remember peak pandemic when virtually all generators were out of stock? Thankfully, the supply chain has caught up, and now Amazon has generators on sale. The Jackery Explorer 500 solar generator has enough capacity to power a whole campsite or multiple appliances. It’s about the size of a basketball, making it portable.

Tuft & Needle mattresses are affordable (most models are just over $1,000 or less) but are still innovative and truly supportive. We especially love the cooling properties and edge support that prevents you from sinking in even when you get close to the sides in this top-rated gel foam mattress.

Prime Day is a great time to save on in-season items that might otherwise be difficult to find at a discount. Take this 5-piece patio furniture set: it’s the best-selling patio set on Amazon and it’s nearly 30% off right now, just in time for summer backyard entertaining.

Amazon continues to surprise us with their pre-Prime Day deals on Apple products. This is one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on an iMac desktop computer. It is less than half of the price of the newer 27-inch model, making right now an opportune time to snag a Mac monitor for (way) less before this model is phased out.

So many are at the lowest price ever for Prime Day with discounts up to 60% off. Take the new and improved fourth generation Echo Dot—it’s complete with a digital clock display and a more powerful speaker than previous models, and it’s only $20 right now. (Note that it may show up as $50. The $20 price is exclusive to Amazon Prime members).

Zinus makes some of the most affordable yet reliable bed frames out there. Their popular metal and wood (yes, it’s solid pine) Suzanne platform bed is discounted even further ahead of Prime Day.

In addition to bed frames, Zinus also makes super-affordable mattresses. The above platform bed and this green tea memory foam mattress are a match made in heaven for your empty guest room.

If you have summer travel plans for the first time in two years, it might be time to upgrade your luggage. Lucky for you, Amazon is running great deals on luggage leading up to Prime Day, including this best-selling Samsonite hardside luggage set that’ll keep your belongings safe even when it’s jostled around at the airport.

By now, you probably know that Prime Day is one of the best times of the year to buy small appliances. If you’ve considered adding a rice cooker to your kitchen lineup, this best-seller is 25% off right now.

This workhorse carpet cleaner features 12 rows of rotating brushes and strong suction that removes embedded dirt and stains for professional-grade cleaning. It’s an Amazon customer favorite with nearly 23,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, and based on previous years, we expect it to be majorly discounted leading up to Prime Day.

If your love of vinyl has only grown since you first purchased a record player at Urban Outfitters circa 2016, consider upgrading to this wireless model with built-in speakers and a vintage-style phonograph belt while it’s 63% (!) off.

If you like to keep up with your health stats but aren’t a fan of bulky fitness trackers or smartwatches, the Halo Band is a great option. It measures steps, heart rate, sleep, body composition, and more, but the device itself is hidden under a wearable fabric band so it’s super discreet. All your stats are viewable in the Halo app, too. And like the Echo, it’s the lowest price ever right now.

Planters, especially those with stands, can get expensive when purchased from a name brand. This option is just as good on quality—the planter is made of fiberglass (which is more durable than ceramic, so less prone to cracks and beaks!) and the stand of real bamboo wood—without the $100+ price tag.

Amazon’s Echo Show brings Alexa to life with a smart digital display. In addition to the voice commands you’d expect from a standard Echo, it is also capable of video calling, streaming TV shows and movies, or displaying photos.

This unit was named best overall portable air conditioner by our colleagues at the Good Housekeeping Institute. It has a dual hose system, which means that it uses outside air instead of inside air to cool down the internals of the A/C, helping it to cool the room quicker and more efficiently. And it’s not just an A/C—it also works as both a heater and dehumidifier.

A pour-over coffee maker is a great way to hone your barista skills at home. This version by Bodum is one of our favorites, and 64% off is one of the steepest discounts we’ve ever tracked on this product.

Gone are the days of sleeping atop a glorified oversized balloon. This air mattress features ComfortCoil technology that provides firmness and support comparable to the mattress on your bed, and for under $200. Your summer guests will thank you!

Amazon Prime Day is an annual event that started in 2015 to commemorate Amazon’s 20th anniversary. Since then, the event has become Amazon’s biggest sale of the year, even bigger than Black Friday, with major discounts across all product categories.

Amazon Prime Day will be a 48-hour event that runs from July 12 to 13, according to . Prime Day Deals will begin at at 3 a.m. EDT. Amazon also launched early Prime Day deals starting June 21.

Prime Day savings are only available for Amazon Prime subscribers. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year, but take note that Amazon does offer discounts for students, seniors and more. They also offer a free a 30-day trial for first-time users.

It’s hard to overstate the savings potential of Prime Day. In 2021, there were over two million deals across every category, including fashion, appliances, tech (including Amazon devices), furniture, beauty, home and travel. While many of this year’s official Prime Day deals are still under wraps, we do know that there will be huge Prime Day savings on brands including Beats, Casper, iRobot and SharkNinja and some of the lowest prices ever on select products from Sony, Bose and GE. Early Prime Day deals, which started June 21, include up to 60% off select Amazon devices and up 55% off Fire TV.

The best Prime Day deals tend to be in the home category or tech and electronics categories. Last year, kitchen appliances like Instant Pots and air fryers and cleaning appliances like robot vacuums were discounted up to 40% off. Furniture, bedding, home decor, and home tech like air purifiers and security systems were up to 50% off.

From June 21 through July 11, for every $1 spent on eligible products on the site’s small business section, shoppers will be able to win major prizes, including tickets to the Super Bowl LVII and VIP passes to music experiences in L.A. and Las Vegas. You’ll also have the chance to win tickets to a special New York City screening and cast meet-and-greet for Prime Video’s upcoming The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power series and a VIP trip to Amazon’s first-ever clothing store, Amazon Style, near L.A.

