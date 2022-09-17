Nothing Phone: Release Date, News, And Everything Else You Need To Know – Tehcno Chops

The news has been confirmed: Nothing is finally introducing its first phone, called Nothing (1). For those who do not know about this company, let us give you a better idea.

This mysterious startup launched in late 2020 and was created by Carl Pei, the former co-founder of OnePlus. The first product that they introduced was earbuds by the name Ear (1).

The interesting thing about this company is that their first product was made as eco-friendly as possible. Renewable energy certificates were adopted for their manufacturing process and the carbon footprints and emissions were assessed and worked on to decrease the overall environmental impact.

With the new phone announcement, the audience are yet again intrigued as to what it holds and the specifications. Here are the things we know so far.

Nothing’s event took place on 23rd March, in which the company announced that it was working on a smartphone. The CEO, however, did not give much information and barely gave any details except the fact that the phone was due to be released in the summer of 2022.

It is believed that the phone will be released in July 2022.

In late 2021, the company made public its partnership with Qualcomm. Hence, there is speculation that the Nothing Phone (1) will make use of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. It might come with Nothing OS, which is an operating system powered by Android.

How this phone is going to look is also quite a mystery. The company gave a sneak peek with a teaser image that showed where specific hardware MIGHT be placed on the phone. In all honesty, the image is quite confusing, but we were able to decipher something that gives the appearance of a pill shaped camera module. This gives the idea that the phone will possess a dual camera system.

The element in the center shaped like a “C” seems like a wireless charging coil. We were not able to get an idea of the top and bottom features, which are shown by a straight line and diagonal line.

It is also highly likely that this phone’s display, camera sensors, and many other features will be powered by Sony, Samsung Visionox, and Google. This is because, in the event, Carl Pei talked about the phone’s hardware and manufacturing partners which are the mentioned above, respectively. This also means you will probably see a lot of features you might be able to recognize, as they will be powered by companies whose gadgets you may have used on and off.

The Ear (1) that Nothing released was a bit on the pricier side. So this phone is also expected to be a bit on the higher end. But like most other details, this piece of information will also have to wait.

Nothing is loved greatly by its fans and enthusiasts and has gotten a lot of support. Many people are waiting to see what mystery Carl Pei has in store for them. Let’s see if this phone is able to wow its fans.

Muhammad Asjad Khan is an author at Technochops with 6 years experience at SEO content writing. Your Go-to-guide to writing exceptionally good content and bringing interesting information to readers.

