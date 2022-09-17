The Apple Watch Series 8 is available for purchase today at Amazon – CBS News

Watch CBS News
By carolin lehmann, Fox Van Allen
If you’re looking to get your hands on the latest Apple tech, here’s your chance: The Apple Watch Series 8 has officially been released and is now available for purchase on Amazon. Here’s what you need to know about Apple’s new wearable.
Top product in this article:
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm), $399
Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $429
Apple Watch Ultra (pre-order), $799
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (40mm), $249
The Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE 2nd generation were announced last week by Apple alongside the new Apple iPhone 14 and Apple AirPods Pro 2. The Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE 2nd generation are available for purchase online and in stores, starting today. The Apple Watch Ultra, meanwhile, ships Friday, Sept. 23. (You can pre-order the Ultra now at Amazon.)
Ahead, learn more about the new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE 2nd generation.
Apple Watch Series 8, the latest addition to the Apple Watch lineup, features the new S8 chip for improved performance. It also includes an always-on display and new watch face options. The Apple Watch 8 will has a larger battery than previous models: Battery life can be extended to 36 hours when in low-power mode. The Apple Watch 8 features a durable design and is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant.
Like the iPhone 14, the Apple Watch 8 also detects when the wearer is in a car crash.
The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. The temperature sensor is presented as a women’s health tool to more accurately track ovulation times and other changes in a woman’s monthly cycle. (In light of increased concern regarding data privacy around cycle tracking information, Apple assured consumers that their data is secure and encrypted.)
The Apple Watch 8 is available in 41mm and 45mm sizing options. Shoppers can choose between stainless steel or aluminum casing and several different colors; new watch band options are available via Nike and Hermes. The GPS model starts at $399, while the cellular model (with new international roaming capabilities) starts at $499.
Apple Watch 8 (41mm), $399
Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm), $429
Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (41mm), $499
Apple Watch Series 8, GPS + Cellular (45mm), $529
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, the most affordable Apple Watch option, includes core Apple Watch features such as car crash detection, heart rate monitoring, fall detection and activity tracking. The updated watch can be paired with a parent’s iPhone, but still operate independently for calling and texting. It’s a smart choice for families that want to stay connected.
The new Apple Watch SE is 20% faster than the last generation. The display is 30% larger than the prior model as well. The back case design now features 100% recycled aluminum.
The Apple Watch SE starts at $249 for GPS and $299 for cellular (additional fees from your wireless carrier will apply). It’s available for purchase on Amazon now.
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (40mm), $249
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation (44mm), $279
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (40mm), $299
Apple Watch SE 2nd generation, GPS + Cellular (44mm), $329
The Apple Watch Ultra (GPS + Cellular) is designed to be a more rugged and durable option for athletes and adventurers. It provides up to 36 hours of life on a single charge with standard use, or 60 hours of battery life with the soon-to-be-released battery optimization setting. It is made with a stronger titanium alloy material for improved impact resistance. It also offers a brighter display and a second speaker for better sound and display visibility during outdoor use. Apple says it’s also optimized for diving and water sports.
What else is new with the Apple Watch Ultra? The new wearable is the only Apple Watch to feature Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.
The Apple Watch Ultra provides enhanced GPS functionality to trace your steps and improve navigation for outdoor expeditions. There is also an action button that can be used to more accurately track your workouts by marking segments of your workout.
The Apple Watch Ultra will feature a large 49mm display screen. You can preorder the new smartwatch at Amazon now. It’s scheduled for release on Sept. 23.
Apple Watch Ultra, GPS + Cellular (49mm), $799
The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancellation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone’s camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.
The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods. Users will also get a new extra-small tip with their AirPods. The case did get a notable design upgrade with a new lanyard loop and a built-in speaker to help you better keep track of and find you AirPods case.
The new Apple AirPods Pro 2 retail for $249 and are slated for release on Sept. 23. You can preorder the Apple AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon now.
Apple AirPods Pro 2, $249
