Why Is Dogecoin Crashing Massively Today – Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) – Benzinga

Dogecoin DOGE/USD traded 22.3% lower at $0.09 over 24 hours leading up to Wednesday morning.

The Dogecoin crash comes amid a wider market crash that is impacting U.S. equities and cryptocurrencies at large. Nasdaq futures were down 1.65% at the time of writing. Other major coins posted massive losses as well, with the global cryptocurrency market cap dropping 12.65% to $1.3 trillion.

Amsterdam-based cryptocrrency trader Michaël van de Poppe said Tuesday that an unrestored peg on Terra USD (UST) and inflation data to be released Wednesday is why the apex coin “isn’t bouncing back faster.”

Financial Advisor Douglas A. Boneparth tweeted Tuesday that Dogecoin’s market cap is about to exceed that of Coinbase Global, Inc COIN.

Dogecoin is about to have a larger market cap than Coinbase.

At press time, Dogecoin market cap stood at $12.4 billion, while that of Coinbase was at $16 billion.

Dogecoin core developer Michi Lumin said it was a “damn shame” what the reputation of cryptocurrencies has become in the past few years.

Lumid tweeted, “I really hope to show people that dogecoin can and will break that mold.”

well, considering dogecoin was made as a satire of how delusional the cryptocurrency space is, all i can really say is it isn't any better or worse than it used to be

Lumin’s tweet earned a response from Markus, who said since DOGE was made as a satire on how delusional the cryptocurrency space is, “all i can really say is it isn't any better or worse than it used to be.”

