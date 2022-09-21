Samsung Android 13 update release could happen in October: Know which phones to get it first – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

Samsung is currently testing its next version of Android 13-based OS in the beta version. To be called One UI 5, the version of OS is currently under testing and will bring a host of new changes. As usual, it is the Samsung Galaxy S22 series that will be getting the One UI 5 update first but the bigger question is when. Thanks to a new leak, we now have a rough idea of when to expect the One UI 5 update. If the rumours are true, users of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series could be seeing the One UI 5 update by the middle of October.

Based on a tip from SuperRoader, it is said that the Samsung One UI 5 stable update could be released by the mid-October. In fact, the tipster has shared the exact date of the release. Samsung could be releasing the One UI 5 update by October 17 or October 19. Samsung is yet to confirm this and hence, you should take this with a pinch of salt. However, October is when Samsung’s software updates are released usually for the Galaxy S series devices.

Not much is known about the One UI 5 update, expect for the few design changes. The One UI 5 update will bring some UI changes to the Samsung phones along with most of the changes that Android 13 brings itself.

As for the supported phones, it will be the Samsung Galaxy S22 series that will be getting the Android 13 based One UI 5 update first. The Galaxy S22 series comprises of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Following the Galaxy S22, Samsung is most likely to release the update for the Galaxy S21 series and the Galaxy Note 20 series. Soon after that, it could be the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 that will get the updates around the New Year. Following that, Samsung Galaxy A users could expect to see the One UI 5 update on more affordable phones as well. Samsung is yet to release a list of all the supported devices.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

71661579678909

source