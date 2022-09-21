Galaxy Z Fold 2 is Samsung's latest foldable to get Android 12L (One UI 4.1.1) update – SamMobile – Samsung news

© 2022 SamMobile
Last updated: September 15th, 2022 at 05:17 UTC+02:00
After the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung had promised that it would soon release the Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1 update to its older foldable phones and tablets. And the company is keeping its promise. A few days ago, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Tab S7, and the Galaxy Tab S8 received the Android 12L update. Now, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has started getting the Android 12L update.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2’s Android 12L-based One UI 4.1.1 update comes bearing firmware version F916BXXU2HVHA. The update is available in Germany right now, but we expect it to be available in more countries over the next few days. The new software also includes the September 2022 security patch that fixes two dozen security vulnerabilities.
If you’re a Galaxy Z Fold 2 owner in Germany, you can install the new update by heading to Settings » Software update and tapping Download and install. You can also download the new firmware file from our firmware database and flash it manually. Don’t forget to back up all your important data before the manual firmware flashing process.
Android 12L brings One UI 4.1.1 and the taskbar to the Galaxy Z Fold 2. It makes multitasking easier. You can pin your favorite apps and app pairs to the taskbar and switch between them easily. You can also drag apps fr0m the taskbar and drop them above to open them in full-screen or split-screen multitasking mode.
The window handle that is visible on the top of each app makes it easier to switch between fullscreen, split-screen, and pop-up views. Samsung has also added a few multitouch gestures to launch the multitasking view easily. The new software allows the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to display app names in the Edge Panel. With the Touchpad feature in the updated Flex Mode, you can use half of the internal foldable screen as a laptop touchpad when the phone is partially folded.
The Galaxy Z Fold 2 can extract text from any image or even the stock camera app. Even Samsung Keyboard supports extracting text from the camera view. That extracted text can be copied, shared with other apps, or translated into other languages. Based on the extracted text, the phone recommends some actions, such as dialing a number or visiting a link.
The One UI 4.1.1 update also allows setting a different calling background for each contact. Samsung Keyboard is now more customizable, and you can rearrange expressions (emojis, stickers, and more) buttons by touching and holding them. You can customize the spacebar row and enter kaomoji.
Samsung has improved file search in the My Files app. The app can now search for information even within files and images. The search results can be sorted (date, file size, name, and file type) and filtered as well. A set of wallpapers can be created as a collection of backgrounds for the lock screen, and that collection can be edited, too.
Reviews
