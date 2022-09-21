HH woos Elon Musk's Starlink – Zambia – diggers.news

RENOWNED billionaire Elon Musk says he looks forward to providing Starlink service to the people of Zambia. And Technology Minister Felix Mutati says Starlink Business Operations offers high speed world-class broadband internet which can be picked from any part of the world through satellite. President Hakainde Hichilema recently held talks with Starlink Business Operations vice-president Chad Gibbs on the sidelines of the ongoing 77th UN General Assembly where he discussed partnership possibilities in high-speed internet in Zambia. And Musk, who was responding to a tweet from Presidential Advisor for Economic Affairs Jito Kayumba, tweeted; “Looking forward to providing Starlink service to the people of Zambia!” Kayumba had earlier on tweeted that the President’s engagement with the team from SpaceX and……
