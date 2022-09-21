Are you missing these big movers in your Crypto portfolio? Dogecoin, Gala Games and GryffinDAO – Euro Weekly News

By EWN • 01 September 2022 • 13:40

The cryptocurrency market of today has more varied buying options than ever. From Bitcoin (BTC), the grand old man of the coin market, and ever-present Ethereum to fan-backed meme tokens and a host of new cryptocurrencies, there are more than 10,000 crypto coins. Complete with gaming, privacy protection, faceless transactions, outstanding DeFis, and much more, a buyer has the luxury of building a portfolio from a plethora of crypto tokens based on his need.

But, do you have Dogecoin (DOGE) in your portfolio? Dogecoin (DOGE) is not an ordinary project but one of the most widely promoted and backed crypto coins. Dogecoin (DOGE) holds 10th place in the cryptocurrency market. Though it has lost considerable value to the crypto crash, Dogecoin (DOGE) remains heavily backed by some of the best-known brands. This makes Dogecoin (DOGE) the best buy-in-the-dip option. Electric car maker Tesla, NBA team Dallas Mavericks, SpaceX, live-streaming major Twitch, AMC Theaters, Canadian ISP EasyDNS, and gaming merchandiser GameStop are among thousands of brands and merchants that accept Dogecoin (DOGE) for payment.



Though a new cryptocurrency, GryffinDAO (GDAO) is expected to be a big mover in the coin market. Crypto experts consider GryffinDAO (GDAO) presales as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for buyers. But what makes this new cryptocurrency GryffinDAO (GDAO) a potential big mover.

Buying GryffinDAO (DAO) within 15 minutes of the stage-1 presale opening adds 30% more tokens to your kitty. This goes up to 45% if you buy again and 70% and 95% for third and fourth purchases. Buyers may use fiats for purchase and get extra 3% tokens $250, 6% for $500, 10% for $1,000, 15% for $2,500, and 20% more for $5,000. You may use different crypto tokens and get bonus tokens. This is a 12% bonus for BTC and 6% for LTC.

Swapping fetches 10% each for BNB and XRP and 8% each for ETH and USDT. Buyers get 8% more tokens in stage-1 presale. But it comes down to 6%, 4%, and 3% for second, third, and fourth presales. A referral spending of $200 adds a $40 bonus to your crypto wallet.

Dogecoin (DOGE) thrives on its immense social media promotion by its devoted community. Tesla founder Elon Musk, media mogul Mark Cuban, singer Gene Simmons, and rapper Snoop Dogg are the most vocal celebrity holders of Dogecoin (DOGE). Such a massive community backing makes Dogecoin (DOGE) a distant possibility to melt away even in a catastrophic crypto winter. On the other hand, its inflationary model pushes Dogecoin (DOGE) faster when the market revives.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has the speed, energy, and earning opportunities to complement its persona. An interesting mix of fun and utility, Dogecoin (DOGE) has one of the lowest fees. As an eco-friendly coin, Dogecoin (DOGE) is accepted in gaming, travel, hospitality, transport, e-commerce, auto manufacturing, and real estate.

Also, consider adding Gala Games (GALA), another potential big mover, to your portfolio.



The Dogecoin (DOGE) of gaming crypto coins, Gala Games (GALA) is different from most other projects seeking to combine blockchain, GameFi space, and Web 3.0 advantages. With blockchain and the metaverse fast integrating, it is set to have a gala time.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Gala Games (GALA) is the first to give control to users. Players have interesting, engaging, and immersive games to play and earn. They also have full control over the gaming process and earning from it. Players have an equal share with developers in the decision making over new games. Developers also get Web 3.0 tools to make creative and interactive games. These combined with 3D and VR tools are set to entice more users to Gala Games (GALA).

The 2021 bull market saw GALA surging 30,000% more. Currently, at $0,05, it is a buying option worth considering due to its growth potential. Gala Games is going to add 14 more games, which can change the landscape of gaming coins in the cryptocurrency market.

