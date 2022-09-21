iPhone 14 Pro Customers Plagued With Issues Just Days After Release – MacRumors

The iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max officially launched this past Friday, and since their release, users have faced several bugs and issues, ranging from poor battery life, AirDrop not working, camera shaking, and more.



The ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max all shipped with the original version of iOS 16, but awaiting customers out of the box was iOS 16.0.1. The update specifically for only Apple’s latest high-end iPhones fixed a bug that impacted FaceTime and iMessage activation. Other problems facing ‌‌iPhone 14 Pro‌‌ and ‌‌iPhone 14 Pro‌‌ Max customers, however, remain unfixed.



Quickly after the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max started to arrive for customers, reports began emerging that the models’ Main camera vibrates uncontrollably when the camera is opened in apps such as Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram, resulting in shaky video.

Apple has confirmed that the issue can be solved by a software update it plans to release next week, reaffirming that customers will not need to get a hardware replacement. Until the update is released, there doesn’t appear to be a solution to address the camera shaking.

In a memo obtained by MacRumors, Apple acknowledged that some ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max customers might find their latest iPhone crashing and becoming unresponsive after transferring data from an older ‌iPhone‌. Apple in the memo tells customers to force restart their iPhones to address the problem temporarily. Apple says it plans to patch this bug in an ‌iOS 16‌ update next week.

Users are reporting that AirDrop is not functional on iPhone 14 Pro models, saying that attempting to AirDrop something from an ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ to another ‌iPhone‌ results in “waiting” being displayed indefinitely. At this point, the issue seems to be focused specifically on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models, indicating that it may not be a widespread issue for ‌iOS 16‌ customers.

While it’s still early, some users report abnormal battery drain on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max. It is normal for there to be some battery drain in the days following setting up a new device, so we’ll have to wait and see if the reports continue or if it’s just temporary. Non-iPhone 14 Pro users are also reporting battery drain running ‌iOS 16‌.

New ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max customers are reporting a “slow” stock Camera app on their new iPhones. The complaints say that the camera can take several seconds to load when it is opened. Some users have speculated the issue could be related to RAM management on the latest ‌iPhone‌ models, but a clear reason has not yet been determined. Apple may also address this bug in its update next week.

