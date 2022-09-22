Electric Car EPA Range Mega Comparison (US): Feb 11, 2022 – InsideEVs

Range, along with the price, is considered the most important factor when it comes to all-electric cars, as historically range was typically limited.

Today, we will take a closer look at the EPA Combined range (the only common range metric for all BEVs in the US) of currently available models (and multiple upcoming ones), as of early February 2022.

In some cases, EPA range values are expected/estimated (by a manufacturer) or carried over from the previous model year (not yet officially listed on the EPA website).

The latest mega comparison has expanded significantly to well beyond 100 EVs, due to including different versions and even wheel options (which also affect range).

As previously, we included City/Highway range results, but unfortunately, those are officially listed by the EPA only for some models from the 2022 model year.

The EPA range, for currently available models, varies from 100 miles (161 km) in the case of the Mazda MX-30 to 520 miles (837 km) in the case of the Lucid Air Dream Edition Range (19″).

By the way, the Lucid Air achieved 500 miles (805 km) at 70 mph (113 km/h) in InsideEVs’ Tom Moloughney range test in January.

That’s a pretty wide spectrum. But if we check the chart, it turns out that there are only several models with a range below 200 miles (322 km) and nothing affordable above 360 miles (579 km). Most of the cars sit between 200 and 300 miles (483 km).

The Nissan LEAF e+ S (62 kWh) is the least expensive model with more than 200 miles of range, at 226 miles (364 km) of EPA range and an effective price of $25,875 (MSRP + DST, after deducting $7,500 federal tax credit).

The Hyundai Kona Electric (64 kWh) is the least expensive above 250 miles, at 258 miles (415 km) and an effective price of $27,685.

The least expensive above 300 miles is the upcoming entry-level Hyundai Ioniq 5 SE RWD (77.4 kWh), at 303 miles (488 km) and an effective price of $37,375. Of course, this is on paper, because the real prices vary.

An interesting thing is that there is a substantial number of models above 300 miles, but many of them are expensive or just entering the market or in the ramp-up phase.

We would like to note that EPA ratings for some specific models, especially the Porsche Taycan family/Audi e-tron GT, are much lower than in real-world test drives, which might be related to its two-speed transmission in the rear.

The highest EPA range electric car, which does not cost six digits, is the Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD at $52,190 and 358 miles (576 km). Tesla (and GM) is not eligible for the federal tax credit, which at $7,500, would make it a $44,690 car.

The least expensive Tesla is the Tesla Model 3 RWD (former Standard Range Plus), at $46,190 and 272 miles (438 km).

Now let’s take a look at the much more advanced comparison, which additionally includes the Highway category (yellow) and City category (green).

Unfortunately, many models do not have the official EPA rating listed yet, and those that do, often do not have City/Highway range numbers.

We will try to ask the EPA why the City/Highway numbers are no longer included for the models beginning with 2022 model year.

In most cases, Highway range is noticeably lower than City and Combined categories. We would advise paying attention to the Highway rating (if available), as it appears better for long-distance travel.

A table version of the comparison.

* estimated/unofficial values

In some cases, the EPA range column includes values expected/estimated (by a manufacturer) or carried over from the previous model year (not yet officially listed on the EPA website).

In some cases, the battery capacity (total) might be estimated

** Porsche Taycan EPA numbers are usually much lower than in the real-world tests (see InsideEVs 70 mph range test results here)

*** Prices (MSRP, DST, federal tax credit values) as of February 9, 2022

**** only models for which data are available

For the latest data, check out our Compare EVs card here.

