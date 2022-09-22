‘This is catastrophic for working families like mine‘: Over 3 million people sign petition for $2,000 monthly – MassLive.com

For months, millions of Americans have been wondering if they will receive a fourth stimulus check this year. (Photo by Edward Pevos | MLive)

Two years ago, Stephanie Bonin feared for her families’ financial security as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the global economy. The Denver-based business owner launched a petition aimed towards the U.S House of Representatives and Senate, requesting that all Americans receive $2,000 monthly payments for the remainder of the pandemic.

The petition now has over 3 million signatures.

“I’m calling on Congress to support families with a $2,000 payment for adults and a $1,000 payment for kids immediately, and continuing regular checks for the duration of the crisis,” Bonin wrote in the petition.

Bonin said the pandemic has been “catastrophic for working families” like hers. Her family reportedly lost all their income from their restaurant and are unable to claim unemployment due to being self-employed.

“Supplying Americans with monthly support until they can get back on their feet can save our communities from financial ruin,” Bonin wrote.

After reaching 3 million signatures, Bonin released a video of her supporters speaking about the personal financial turmoil they’ve been enduring since the start of the pandemic. Within the video, supporters emotionally lament struggles they’ve had trying to collect unemployment, the problems they faced trying to provide food for the families and the difficulties of finding a job.

If the petition reaches its 4.5 million signature goal, it’ll “become one of the top signed on Change.org,” NJ.com said the website reported.

The federal government has already distributed three sets of stimulus payments.

The Biden administration has no plans of continuing the stimulus package, instead, Biden looks to extend the 2021 Child Tax Credit payments through 2025.

On Jan.14, Gov. Charlie Baker urged the state legislature to pass a $5 billion bond bill to help fix the state Unemployment system, as well as infrastructure.

