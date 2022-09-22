Finder's Crypto Experts Predict Solana Rising to $512 by 2030 – Altcoins Bitcoin News – Bitcoin News

by Kevin Helms

A panel of crypto industry experts has predicted that solana will be worth $166 by 2025 and $512 by 2030. “SOL is one of the leading contenders in the smart contract blockchain space. They are likely to be one of the chief beneficiaries if the Ethereum upgrades fail to deliver lower transaction fees,” one of the experts said.

Price comparison portal Finder updated its solana (SOL) price predictions Tuesday. Finder “measures expert predictions of the future SOL price” using weekly and quarterly surveys. “Our larger quarterly survey, last conducted in July 2022, asks a panel of 54 industry experts for their thoughts on how Solana will perform over the next decade,” the company wrote.

Finder detailed:

Our panel thinks solana (SOL) will be worth $45 by the end of 2022 before rising to $166 by 2025.

In addition, the panel expects the price of SOL to increase to $512 by 2030.

Compared to previous predictions, the panel is significantly more bearish in July, expecting SOL to finish 2025 at $166 and 2030 at $512. In contrast, the experts predicted in January that SOL would hit $222 by year-end before reaching $486 in 2025 and $1,267 in 2030.

Panxora Hedge Fund general partner Gavin Smith, one of the experts on the panel, is more optimistic about the future of solana than the panel average. Expecting the price of SOL to hit $76 this year, he opined:

SOL is one of the leading contenders in the smart contract blockchain space. They are likely to be one of the chief beneficiaries if the Ethereum upgrades fail to deliver lower transaction fees.

At the time of writing, solana is trading at $43.08, up 16% over the past seven days and 19% over the last 30 days.

Regarding Sonala’s power outages, Finder detailed: “Stability is one of the major concerns SOL is facing as it is still running on a testnet until the launch of the Solana Mainnet. While the Solana Mainnet will supposedly stop the power outages, our panel isn’t confident, with 69% saying they expect SOL to continue having power outages. Just 6% say that SOL will fix the issue.”

The experts were also asked whether it is time to buy, hold, or sell solana. Finder explained:

The panel is relatively split on what people should do with SOL, with 40% saying now is the time to buy, 31% saying to hold and 29% advocating selling.

The panel includes university directors, crypto exchange executives, crypto research analysts, and executives of various firms with crypto-related products.

Finder’s experts also recently made predictions about several other cryptocurrencies, including bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), and cardano (ADA). In May, Finder’s panel predicted the death of the meme cryptocurrency shiba inu (SHIB).

What do you think about the Finder expert panel’s solana predictions? Let us know in the comments section below.

A student of Austrian Economics, Kevin found Bitcoin in 2011 and has been an evangelist ever since. His interests lie in Bitcoin security, open-source systems, network effects and the intersection between economics and cryptography.



