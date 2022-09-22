OnePlus 10T India launch date tipped, here’s how much it will cost – 91mobiles

OnePlus 10T launch appears to be inching close.

OnePlus 10T is the company’s upcoming flagship offering and is the return of the T-numbered flagship after the OnePlus 8T. The handset is expected to debut in India next month but the company is yet to start teasing the phone on its social media handles. Now, in a fresh report from Passionategeekz (via) citing industry sources, the OnePlus 10T is said to debut on August 3rd but it isn’t clear whether the brand will also have a global launch in parallel. The report also mentions the colour options the phone will be available in.

The OnePlus 10T is not new to the rumour mill. We’ve come across various leaks that tipped the specifications and also revealed the design via high-quality renders. There are speculations that the OnePlus 10T will be the company’s last flagship phone of the year.

The OnePlus 10T will be available in two options: Jade Green and Moonstone Black. The 16GB RAM model will be limited to the Black colour option only and may not come in a Jade Green hue.

The OnePlus 10T will be available in multiple options, 8GB, 12GB and 16GB RAM option and 128GB/256GB/512GB Storage options.

OnePlus 10T is said to be priced at Rs 49,999 for the base model. The report says the phone will have a bank offer of up to Rs 1500. This means the effective price could be Rs 48,499. The device will be available via Amazon, The first sale of the device will begin the same week as launch week.

OnePlus 10T specs

The OnePlus 10T is said to sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, RGB, Display P3 colour gamut and probably Corning Gorilla Glass layer. Powering the phone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 chipset coupled with up to 16GB RAM, which will be the first OnePlus phone with massive RAM. It is said to pack up to 512GB of storage and is likely to run Android 12-based OxygenOS custom skin out of the box.

OnePlus 10R available at a discounted price on Amazon, here’s how much it costs

OnePlus 10T spotted on 3C certification website, 160W fast charging revealed

Nothing Phone (1) vs OnePlus 10R camera comparison: nothing to be sneezed at

The OnePlus 10T is said to be equipped with an in-screen fingerprint sensor for security, an x-axis linear motor, and a 4800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. Connectivity options could include 2×2 MIMO, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, SBC & aptX HD & LDAC, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Moving to optics, the OnePlus 10T is said to pack a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It could have a 16MP selfie snapper on the front. The global variant will have different optics. It could have a 50MP primary sensor, a 16MP UW secondary lens and a 2MP macro unit. There will be a 32MP sensor on the front for selfies and video chats.

source