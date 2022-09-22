NFT transactions to reach 40 mn globally by 2027: Juniper Research – MediaNews4U

A new study from Juniper Research has found that the global number of NFT (Non-fungible Token) transactions will rise from 24 million in 2022 to 40 million by 2027. It cautioned that although NFTs present a new channel for growth, vendors must be cognisant to the risks of operating in an unregulated environment home to fraudulent activities and scams.

An NFT is a unique token that exists on the blockchain, meaning that it cannot be replicated. This unique token could represent real-world items like artworks or music, with the ability to be traded with a transparent transaction history.

Major Concerns Regarding Environmental Impact and Scams

The report stresses that vendors who partake in the NFT space may risk brand damage by association, due to the role NFTs have had in illegal activities, such as money laundering, scams and fraud. Environmental issues were also raised as a major concern, with the current way transactions are facilitated on the blockchain creating massive energy usage.

It emphasised the need for regulators to work with industry bodies to standardise processes with reduced environmental impact and built-in consumer protections to enable vendors to utilise NFTs as a medium to further engage with consumers.

Metaverse to Be a Redeeming Factor to the Long-term Success of NFTs

The report predicts that metaverse-linked NFTs will be the fastest-growing NFT segment over the next 5 years; increasing from 600,000 transactions in 2022 to 9.8 million by 2027. It highlights rising demand for immersive experiences as a driver of metaverse adoption.

To capitalise on this growth, the research urges consumer-facing businesses to create NFT‑based content to meet changing demands from a younger, tech-savvy demographic, who are more ready to purchase novel forms of online and digital content.

Colors Tamil is all set to present the World Television Premiere of Ranga on Sunday, 25th September at 2 PM. …

According to Chrome LIVE Week 37’22 data, English Movies genre became the top gainer of the week as it grew…

Contact Us :

UPLIFT MEDIANEWS4U DIGITAL PVT LTD

No. 194B , Aram Nagar 2, JP Road

Versova, Andheri West

Mumbai – 400061

Umanath.V

+91-99400-17868

umanath@medianews4u.com

© 2019 medianews4u.com

Medianews4u.com © 2019 – 2022 All rights reserved.

source