Criminal Justice episode 6 release date on Disney+ Hotstar CONFIRMED | Pankaj Tripathi web series, story, c… – Zee Business

Criminal Justice has created quite a fanbase with its storyline. The web series stars Pankaj Tripathi.

Criminal Justice Episode 6 release date on Disney+ Hotstar: Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach Season 2 is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The fans of Pankaj Tripathi-starrer web series are eagerly waiting for episode 6. According to Disney+ Hotstar, the streaming platform, every new episode of Criminal Justice Season 2 will be released every Friday. So far, 5 episodes have been released on the streaming platform.

Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the role of Madhav Mishra — a lawyer in the previous season of the web series, reprises the role in the new season. He takes up the case after Mukul’s mother, played by actress Swastika Mukherjee, requests him.

googletag.cmd.push(function() {

googletag.defineSlot(‘/11440465/Zeebiz_Web/Zeebiz_AS_Inarticle_1_300x250’, [300, 250], ‘div-gpt-ad-AS-Inarticle-1’).addService(googletag.pubads());

googletag.display(‘div-gpt-ad-AS-Inarticle-1’);

});

The latest season of Criminal Justice is the story of a teenage superstar Zara Ahuja’s brother who becomes the prime accused in her murder. Zara Ahuja had mysteriously gone missing from Madh island in Mumbai after she got into an altercation with her stepbrother Mukul (minor), whom police took into custody later.

Besides Pankaj, the web series stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.

The web series is directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios.

Get Latest Business News, Stock Market Updates and Videos; Check your tax outgo through Income Tax Calculator and save money through our Personal Finance coverage. Check Business Breaking News Live on Zee Business Twitter and Facebook. Subscribe on YouTube.

LATEST NEWS

Latest Trending Updates

Trending Topics

Follow us on

Partner Sites

source