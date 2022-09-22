5 Best Apps to Download Music for Free on Android – Online Tech Tips

You’ll never be able to listen to it all



From Netflix to Spotify, most services now focus on streaming music and videos. The problem is, you don’t always have access to the internet. Many people miss the good old days of having their personal music collection saved directly to their device where it was always accessible.

In this article, we’ll cover the five best Android apps to download music for free so that you can find new music and access it no matter where you are.

These days, many free apps are used for data collection and contain adware or other malware that will siphon your personal information for profit. Make sure to do your own research and be careful when providing permissions to all apps.

Further, many free music download apps access technical loopholes to allow users to download music illegally. Some of these apps are legal in certain countries and not in others, so we recommend checking for yourself before downloading.

Note: In this article, we’ll focus on apps you can use to download music for free. For instance, Spotify is a great free streaming service for music and podcasts, but you can’t download and listen to offline music with the free version. If you’re looking for music streaming services, check out the 5 best alternatives to Spotify.

Audiomack is a free, all-in-one music discovery and sharing platform. It offers a free streaming service for up-and-coming artists to share their music and develop an audience.

Audiomack features songs from almost every genre, though it predominantly offers hip-hop, rap, R&B and EDM. You can listen to these songs in-app, or download them to your device in all popular formats. Audiomack is also available on iOS.

To download a song with Audiomack:

Audials Play is a little different from the other apps in this list. A throw-back to a previous era of recording tracks off the radio using cassette tapes, this app allows you to record songs from various radio stations. You can then download the song as an MP3 file directly to your device.

To record and download a song using Audials Play:

SONGily comes as both a free app from the Play Store and a Pro app available as an APK from the SONGily site. It has a large database of music, but most of the free songs are covers, remixes, and live versions as these are legal to distribute and download. There are some originals, but it may be harder to find these on the app.

SONGily also doubles as a music player so you can stream all of your favorite music in-app as well.

To download a song with SONGily:

Amazon gives Prime subscribers and Amazon Music subscribers access to millions of songs ad-free. But, it also allows you to listen to much of their library for free with ads in between songs. Even better, the app allows you to download music to your device so you can listen to your favorite songs offline.

Amazon Music also has thousands of “radio” stations, playlists, and podcasts that you can listen to or download.

To download songs with Amazon Music:

The new music will now be available on your android device for offline listening.

Hungama Music is one of the best Android music download apps, especially for fans of Indian music. Hungama Music has a massive collection of songs (15 million and more) in over 15 languages, so if you like Bollywood tunes, this is the app for you.

Hungama Music also has high-quality covers of many famous international songs. It offers in-app playback as well as easy downloads so that you can store the songs on your Android phone. You can also change the quality of your downloads and set the app to only download on Wi-Fi so that you can preserve your data.

To download music with Hungama Music:

Luckily, there are plenty of ways to download music to your phone whether it’s an iPhone or Android. Android users can use the 5 best free music apps to listen to their favorite artist’s mixtapes or stream music with the highest sound quality.

If you’re looking to stream music and you don’t mind paying for the ability to download, you could always check out music streaming apps like YouTube Music (formerly Google Play Music), SoundCloud, and Spotify.

