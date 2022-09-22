The Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM Gets Treated With A “Mars Stone” Hue – Sneaker News



ADVERTISEMENT

The Swooshes hallmark 40th anniversary silhouette has been celebrating like no other throughout 2022 with hundreds of distinct and disparate offerings. On the women’s side of things, the Beaverton-based brand continues to proffer restructured uppers and molded midsoles, selecting a pecan hue to fill the latest Nike Air Force 1 PLT.AF.ORM.

The richly shaded “Mars Stone” upper is treated across the entirety of its smooth leather panels while being contrasted with a clad “Sail” midsole for a smooth sampling of two-tone color blocking. The Swooshes, laces and mesh tongue construction are all color-matched to the rusting orange shade while a chocolate flavored “Burgundy Crush” fills the molded cut-out secondary Swoosh and both the tongue and heel tabs embroidered “NIKE AIR” branding.

For a closer look at the AF1 PLT.AF.ORM “Mars Stone”, enjoy official images of the pair below while we anticipate additional release details being made available by the brand within the following weeks.

In other news from the brand, patent leathers and white mesh mix for a fall-ready Nike Air Max 95.

Where to Buy

Make sure to follow @kicksfinder for live tweets during the release date.















Martine Rose x Nike Shox

Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG "Taxi"

Air Jordan 1 Mid "Multi-Color"

© 2007-2021 Sneaker News Inc

source