Apple reveals iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura release dates – The Indian Express

Last week, Apple released the iOS 16 update, which brought in many new features like crash detection and a revamped lock screen. Now, the Cupertino-based tech giant has finally unveiled the much-awaited iPadOS 16 and macOS 16 release date.

According to the Apple website, both software updates will be available sometime in October. But it is still unknown if and when Apple will be holding its October launch event where it will most likely launch the next generation of iPad, iPad Pro and Mac models. If you were unaware, earlier in June this year, Apple announced iOS 16 alongside watchOS 9 and tvOS 16.

Talking about iPadOS 16, some new features include live text, family sharing and the much-hyped stage manager, which will be coming to select iPad models. Unsurprisingly, macOS 13 Ventura will also be getting stage manager as well as updates to the continuity camera, facetime handoff, a new clock and weather app among other things.

Next month, Apple is expected to host a launch event where it might launch new products like an updated iPad Pro, refreshed Mac mini, Mac Pro and a pocket-friendly version of the iPad. Recently, Logitech accidentally revealed information about the upcoming iPad Pro, indicating that it will be available in 12.9-inch and 11-inch variants.

Rumour mill has it that the iPad Pro models will be powered by Apple’s M2 chipset, with known tipsters like Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young suggesting that the new iPad will consist of LCD and mini-LED models.

