Librestream's latest collaboration with Microsoft 365 powers enterprise-grade workforce transformation – KMWorld Magazine

Librestream, a workforce transformation technology platform for the industrial workforce, announced its Onsight integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, expanding the reach of its Onsight platform, streamlining enterprises’ field work operations, ensuring that all work is properly completed and resulting data is automatically captured for auditing and analysis

As part of the company’s ongoing partnership with Microsoft, the company is providing an unparalleled level of interoperability to industrial customers leveraging Microsoft Dynamics 365 as the hub for their digital transformation processes.

“Through the Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure,” said Jake Zborowski, general manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “We’re happy to welcome Librestream to the growing Microsoft AppSource ecosystem.”

With an aging and retiring workforce, industrial operations are facing mounting challenges in productivity and production loss, issues with speed to field and safety, and loss of critical knowledge.

The joint collaboration between Librestream and Microsoft not only aims to mitigate these challenges through remote assistance, it also includes digitization of work instructions and procedures, skills-based remote expert assistance, AI-enhanced metadata capture, computer vision and natural language processing, and digital asset management, according to the vendors.

The integration provides field service teams with a single source of knowledge that includes:

“The continued partnership with Microsoft is a testament to our joint commitment to provide business-level solutions and value to the deskless workforce,” said Tim Harader, vice president of business development at Librestream. “Through this new integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365, we aim to help organizations build a seamless knowledge network, benefitting their workforce’s digital transformation process by capturing and sharing knowledge in real-time.”

Librestream is also a Microsoft Transact Partner, which allows customers to purchase Librestream solutions – Onsight app for Microsoft Teams and for HoloLens2 and the Onsight platform Connector for Microsoft Dynamics 365 – directly from Microsoft, leveraging the company’s existing Microsoft Enterprise Agreement and/or Azure subscription.

For more information about this news, visit www.librestream.com.

