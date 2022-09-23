Crypto Whales Suddenly Move Over 100,000,000 XRP and Thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) As Markets Bounce – The Daily Hodl

Some of the biggest players in the crypto realm are initiating a major migration among two of the top digital assets.
The blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert tells its 2.1 million Twitter followers that one crypto whale sent 100 million tokens of XRP from the Crypto.com exchange to an unknown wallet. The full value at time of the transaction was a whopping $76,098,928.
Whale Alert reports that another mega-whale transferred 60,000,000 XRP worth $46 million from an unknown wallet to the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp cryptocurrency exchange.
At time of writing, XRP is up nearly 1% on the day and priced at $0.77.
The whale tracker next highlights a significant set of movements of more than 4,000 Bitcoin (BTC) from leading US crypto exchange Coinbase.
Whale Alert says that an additional 2,132 BTC with a value of $86,902,464 were moved from an unknown wallet to a Xapo wallet.
Bitcoin is up nearly 4% on the day and changing hands for $40,279.
Featured Image: Shutterstock/naratrip/INelson/Nikelser Kate
