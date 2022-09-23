12 Best Crypto & Bitcoin Gambling Sites in 2022 – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.

Casino gaming and sporrts betting has maintained remarkable growth despite slowing global economic trends. According to an industry report, the global online gambling market size will reach $19.16 billion by 2027, up from $13.1 billion in 2020, representing a 5.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over a seven-year period.

With so much potential, a number of online gambling sites have implemented the use of cryptocurrencies for both deposits and payouts. Many players today are researching the best Bitcoin gambling sites due to the anonymity of crypto assets and their numerous benefits.

This guide will review the best crypto gambling sites and the best deposit bonuses to look out for.

Looking for the best Bitcoin online gambling sites? The following are some of the most well-known names in cryptocurrency gambling and their respective unique selling points (USPs):

1. BC.Game – Top Bitcoin Gambling Site for US Players

2. Cloudbet – Long-standing Crypto Gambling Site

3. FortuneJack – Gambling Platform with Price Betting System

4. BetOnline – Top Platform for Free Withdrawals

5. Bitslot – Popular Gambling Platform for Cashback Bonus

6. Hell Spin – 3400+ Versatile Gambling Games

7. Thunderpick – Best Gambling Platform for Low Minimum Deposit

8. Wild Casino – Popular Gambling Platform for High Reload Bonuses

9. Punt Casino – Best Crypto Gambling Platform with Free Spins

10. Betflip – 111% Deposit on Sign-up

11. 1xBit – Best Bitcoin Gambling Site for Sports Betting

12. Bovada – Top US Gambling Site That Accepts Bitcoin

We have thoroughly reviewed several of the best Bitcoin gambling sites available right now:

BC.Game is the first site on our list of the best Bitcoin gambling sites. The crypto casino was founded in 2017 and is notable for offering access to a wide variety of casino and gambling games, as well as impressive bonuses across the board.

This crypto gambling site has a diverse selection of games, including online slots and crash, as well as blackjack, roulette, and video poker. Users can access the game via any device, including mobile and desktop. BC.Game also provides instant play, so players do not need to download any additional software to play on the site.

BC.Game only accepts cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals as a purely crypto-focused site. At the moment, the platform supports 71 coins, including Bitcoin (BTC), Litecoin (LTC), Monero (XRM), and TRON (TRX).

According to the platform, deposits and withdrawals are usually settled in 10 minutes, and players can deposit and withdraw via the “My Wallet” section of the balance bar in the top menu. BC.Game has different maximum withdrawal limits for each coin. The platform has a minimum deposit of $30.

In terms of bonuses, BC.Game provides a variety of options to players. They are, however, primarily divided into three categories: maximum bonuses, daily bonuses, and lucky prizes. Aside from these, the platform offers a welcome bonus to new users, which allows them to receive up to 180% on their first deposits, payable in its platform token, BCD.

Pros

Cons

Cloudbet, one of the market’s oldest crypto gaming platforms, is another platform among the best Bitcoin gambling sites. The platform has been operating since 2013 and is licensed by gaming regulators in Curacao and Montenegro. It provides traditional betting options, casinos, Esports, and traditional sports betting.

Cloudbet is available in 17 different languages. It is available in over 100 countries and allows players to bet on their favorite games easily and earn.

New users who register on the platform receive a 100% bonus on their deposits, with bonuses ranging from 1 BTC to 5 BTC. Cloudbet also has some impressive perks, such as free spins in the form of a matched deposit bonus. Because the platform does not require any additional ID verification processes, registration is very simple.

Cloudbet provides players with a diverse selection of over 200 games to choose from. Players can also enjoy betting on their favorite sports, such as the NBA, NFL, hockey, and English Premier League.

Cloudbet accepts cryptocurrency deposits, with the platform supporting over 27 coins. The minimum withdrawal and deposit amounts are 0.0001 BTC or its equivalent in other coins, with Cloudbet taking a 5% cut of all transactions. Deposits and withdrawals are processed instantly, though network congestion may cause transactions to be slightly delayed.

As previously stated, Cloudbet provides a 100% welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC. However, the funds are not released all at once. Instead, 0.01 BTC will be credited to the customer’s account for every 800 loyalty points earned through sports and casino wagering – making the sign up bonus more manageable.

Cloudbet also provides free spins and promotions in addition to the welcome bonus. To qualify for any of these, users must deposit at least 0.01 BTC. Cloudbet also has a VIP program, though the platform reserves the right to contact qualifying bettors.

Additionally, Cloudbet offers an affiliate program through which players can earn up to 30% of the profit share made by anyone they refer. It should be noted that the affiliate program is only applicable to live and online casino games.

Pros

Cons

FortuneJack is another option that makes it easy to gamble with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The platform, founded and launched in 2014, provides access to casino games, live betting, and live dealer games.

FortuneJack offers its services in over 50 countries and has a gaming license from the Curacao authorities. In addition to its primary betting services, the platform provides a binary options trading platform and a crypto price betting system known as AnyBet.

FortuneJack accepts cryptocurrency for deposits and withdrawals. Payments can be made using BTC, ETH, DASH, and four other coins. Processing times vary depending on the coin, but transactions are typically settled in less than an hour. The platform has a minimum withdrawal of 0.002 BTC, but FortuneJack does not have a maximum withdrawal limit.

One of the many advantages of FortuneJack is the variety of bonuses available to players. For example, players will receive a no-deposit bonus of 25 free spins when registering a new account. The platform also provides a first-deposit bonus of 110% on all initial deposits, up to a maximum of 1.5 BTC.

Players can also get up to 250 free spins as their first deposit bonus. To take advantage of this, they must deposit at least 0.002 BTC. There is a 2x bonus on first bets for players who sign up for sports betting account at FortuneJack Casino, up to a maximum of 10 mBTC.

Customers are kept happy by FortuneJack’s regular loyalty bonuses and daily draws. Every Wednesday, for example, Dice games have a 0.7% advantage. There are also daily and monthly cashback offers for those who enjoy playing casino games.

Users can benefit from the FortuneJack Casino’s loyalty program. They are classified into six levels, ranging from Bronze to VIP. Benefits increase as a player moves up the tier ladder, with VIP level players receiving up to 20% in cashback bonuses.

Pros

Cons

BetOnline is a US provider of Bitcoin gambling games that has been operating since 2004. While it began as a strictly fiat online gambling platform, it quickly pivoted and began accepting digital assets once it gained prominence.

BetOnline offers various games in various genres, including casino games, poker games, table games, eSports, contests, and racebooks. It accepts BTC, LINK, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and other cryptocurrencies as payment. Card payments, cashiers’ checks, and money orders are also accepted.

Crypto transactions require a minimum of $10 – or the equivalent in the chosen cryptocurrency. Bitcoin deposits are limited to $50,000, but users can deposit up to $100,000 in other coins. Deposit fees vary depending on the coin, but withdrawals are completely free.

Bonuses are another area in which BetOnline excels. The platform provides a 100% bonus on cryptocurrency deposits up to $1,000 – or the equivalent in the chosen cryptocurrency. A player’s first three deposits are also eligible for 100% casino bonuses up to $1,000. Players should note that many of these bonuses are subject to terms and conditions.

BetOnline also offers to reload bonuses ranging from 25% to 35%, depending on the reload requirements. There is also a 5% Bitcoin bonus on Bitcoin deposits, though this is only available for a limited time.

Players can also take advantage of the BetOnline referral bonus, which offers up to 300% in bonuses up to $300 to players who refer others to the platform. However, they must deposit at least $25 for the referrer to be eligible for this bonus.

Pros

Cons

Bitslot is one of the newest Bitcoin gambling sites, launched in 2021. This online crypto gambling platform provides access to various games, ranging from live dealer games, slots, and poker to Blackjack and other traditional game options. Bitslot also offers live games and sports betting, making it an all-in-one destination for anyone looking to enjoy easy cryptocurrency gambling.

Cryptocurrencies are the primary payment method at Bitslot. The platform accepts payments in seven cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), XRP, LTC, DOGE, and Tether (USDT). The minimum deposit and withdrawal amounts vary depending on the coin, but they range from 1 DOGE to 0.0001 BTC. Users do not have to worry about delays because transactions are instant.

Bitslot is also generous in terms of bonuses. The platform’s welcome bonuses change frequently, but it currently offers a 150% matched deposit for first-time users – up to 2 BTC. It should be noted that these bonuses have some stringent requirements, including a minimum deposit. Players must also wager the bonus 40 times before they can withdraw their winnings.

Existing players will be eligible for a 23% cashback bonus. This bonus, however, has a 3x wagering requirement.

Existing players can also participate in the CIP program. Players earn 1 CP for every 12.5 USDT wagered on the platform. To qualify for level 1 of the VIP program, players must accumulate up to 49 CPs, and they can work their way up until level 10 – where they can win a grand prize of 25,000 USDT.

Pros

Cons

Next on our list of the best crypto gambling sites is Hell Spin, a Curacao-licensed casino with over 3,400 games and some impressive bonuses. While it focuses on casino and live dealer games, Hell Spin also offers classic titles such as poker and blackjack, making it a trustworthy platform for anyone seeking gaming diversity.

Despite its founding in early 2022, Hell Spin has grown to become one of the best crypto gambling sites. It enables users to make payments through various channels, including credit cards and payment processors, as well as a collection of eight coins: BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, USDT, TRX, and Cardano (ADA). The minimum deposit and withdrawal amount are $20, and crypto transactions are settled within 24 hours.

Hell Spin’s bonus features provide a 100% first-deposit bonus up to $100 or its equivalent in the player’s preferred coin. At the same time, as part of their first-deposit bonus, players will receive 100 free spins. Then there’s a 50% up to $300 second-deposit bonus, plus 50 free spins. It should be noted that the first deposit bonus is only available for deposits of more than $20.

Both bonuses have wagering requirements of 40x.

Existing customers can take advantage of Hell Spin’s bonuses, which include a 50% match bonus up to $200 every Wednesday and 100 free spins. Players can also participate in slot tournaments, where they can win up to $1,000 in prize money and 1,000 free spins.

Pros

Cons

The next best crypto gambling site is Thunderpick, created in 2017. Thunder is licensed by the Curacao authorities and provides access to sports, casino games, Esports betting, and more.

While it only allows online gambling with Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, Thunderpick accepts payments through various channels, including credit cards, payment processors, and online wallets. Thunderpick supports BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, USDT, and BCH.

Thunderpick’s minimum deposit is 1 EUR or its equivalent in the chosen asset. On the other hand, the minimum withdrawal amount is set at 10 EUR. Transactions are typically settled within 15 minutes, according to the platform.

Users who sign up receive welcome bonuses of up to 500 EUR and free spins. Other perks include daily giveaways, which can be worth up to 225 EUR. Additionally, players who use the platform on a regular basis can earn monthly gift card rewards. Finally, users can enhance their experience by joining the VIP Club, which offers enhanced services as well as exclusive bonuses and rewards.

Thunderpick also makes it simple for bettors to withdraw their winnings and bonuses, with wagering requirements as low as 2x.

Pros

Cons

Among the 10 best cryptocurrency gambling sites is Wild Casino.

The platform provides access to a wide range of games, including slots and table games, as well as poker and live dealer games. So, anyone interested in cryptocurrency gambling will find plenty of opportunities to do so here.

Wild Casino accepts various payment methods, including bank wires, money orders, cards, and cryptocurrencies. The platform currently accepts only three coins: BTC, ETH, and LTC. Although this is less than most other gambling websites offer, it should suffice. Cryptocurrency transfers are free of charge, and transactions are completed almost instantly.

Every new user receives a 2500% signup bonus of up to $1,000. Then, on their next four deposits, they will receive 100% bonuses up to $1,000 each. The platform has a $20 minimum deposit for all supported crypto assets.

Wild Casino also provides monthly reload bonuses, in which it distributes special codes to Slot, Video Poker, and Table Games players. Players who use these codes receive a 100% bonus on deposits ranging from $50 to $500. There are also Wild Weekends, where players who deposit $100 or more during the first half of the week are eligible for a $50 free chip bonus on Friday and Saturday.

With a slew of other features, Wild Casino is ideal for anyone looking for gambling bonuses.

Pros

Cons

Punt Casino launched in 2017. The platform is licensed by Curacao gambling regulators.

The Bitcoin Casino provides users with access to hundreds of gambling and casino games, including new and established titles. Its platform is relatively simple to use, with a smooth and intuitive user interface that makes everyone feel more at ease.

Punt Casino focuses primarily on digital assets for payment. The platform also accepts only three coins: BTC, BCH, and LTC. Users can fund their accounts instantly, and they can deposit as little as $9 for all coins. The minimum withdrawal amount for each channel is $100, with a weekly withdrawal limit of $2,500.

Punt Casino welcomes new players with a 150% match bonus and 500 free spins. This, however, comes with a 40x rollover requirement. On slots and keno games, the platform offers a 50% Everyday Bonus Deal for a $30 deposit and a 100% Everyday Bonus Deal on every VIP deposit of $100 or more.

All bonuses are subject to a 40x rollover requirement, which is quite reasonable compared to other crypto casinos.

Pros

Cons

BetFlip debuted in 2019 and is known for its impressive ease of use and versatility in terms of games supported and languages.

Customers can access casino games, sports betting, live sports, table games, and more through BetFlip. It also provides tournaments and special competitions, bringing players together for the chance to win some impressive prizes.

BetFlip allows users to deposit using various methods, including credit cards, payment processors, and digital assets. The platform accepts ten cryptocurrencies, including BTC, USDT, DASH, DOGE, and LTC.

On BetFlip, the minimum deposit is $10 – or the equivalent in the investor’s chosen coin. The minimum withdrawal amount, however, varies depending on the coin the user selects. The transaction processing time is also affected by transaction volume, though most transactions are completed in less than 24 hours.

BetFlip offers a plethora of bonuses. The platform provides new players a welcome bonus, including 111% up to 1 BTC and 100 free spins. Reload bonuses, deposit bonuses, VIP loyalty bonuses, and various cashback are also available on the platform.

Pros

Cons

1xBt is a casino that has been in business since 2016. It operates in over 20 countries, offering a diverse selection of games and titles to anyone looking to bet and earn easily. From live casino games to sports and poker, 1xBit has a reasonably large selection for players to enjoy and easily access.

Deposits on 1xBit can only be made with cryptocurrency. The platform accepts 22 coins, ranging from well-known coins like BTC and ETH to less well-known options like Stratis (STRAX) and Ethereum Classic (ETC).

On 1xBit, the minimum deposit amount is 0.01 mBTC – or its equivalent in the user’s preferred coin. Withdrawal minimums have been raised to 10 mBTC or its equivalent. The platform processes payments in less than an hour, and transactions are instant.

1xBit welcomes new users with a deposit match of up to 7 BTC. The platform will match players’ first deposit 100% up to 7 BTC, and their second deposit will be matched 50% up to 1 BTC. The third deposit is matched 100% up to 2 BTC, while the fourth and fifth deposits are matched 50% up to 3 BTC.

The additional benefits are cashback, weekly bonuses, and a loyalty program. 1xBit even allows users to gamble with the Advancebet feature, playing free games and repaying their winnings.

Pros

Cons

Bovada completes our list of the best Bitcoin gambling sites. It is another of the few platforms that allows crypto gambling in the USA, and it is a very user-friendly gambling platform with a large selection of games.

While Bovada provides access to various games and categories, the platform appears more focused on sports betting. The gambling platform provides a wide range of sports betting games and options, allowing anyone to bet on their favorite teams and sports organizations. Fans of the NBA and NFL can also find some betting action here.

Bovada accepts various payment methods, including credit cards, courier checks, and others. There are currently five supported digital assets: BTC, BCH, BSV, ETH, and LTC. Users are required to deposit a minimum amount of $10 to get started.

In terms of bonuses, Bovada offers a 50% welcome bonus up to $250 for first-time users.

Pros

Cons

This table lists the best Bitcoin gambling sites and the services they provide:

Gambling games are not limited to cards and roulette. There are numerous games in which players can stake their money and win big. The following are some of the most popular Bitcoin gambling games that players can participate in:

This is one of the best options for users who enjoy sports. Individuals can place bets on the outcome of sporting events such as football, baseball, greyhounds, basketball, tennis, racing, hockey, and even electronic sports (Esports) on the best Bitcoin gambling sites.

This is usually accompanied by margins and in-game odds, allowing players to wager on possible outcomes before or during the game. Pre-match predictions allow players to predict the scoreline or other possible outcomes before the game begins, whereas in-play predictions allow players to make predictions while the game is still being played.

Because of its inclusive nature, Bitcoin sports gambling is one of the most popular betting schemes. Several mainstream users are already shifting their attention to the rapidly growing market. The global sports betting market is expected to reach $182 billion by 2030, according to a GrandView research .

Casino gambling is one of the pillars of the betting market. Blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and even slots are all available to players.

As players can enjoy different variations of their favorite casinos, online casino games can also be demographically tweaked. Players, for example, can opt to play American, European, or even French roulette. They bet their money against the banker or house and are dealt cards.

Poker gambling is another type of online crypto gambling that most of the best Bitcoin gambling sites offer. Players bet on which hand has the best set of cards compared to others.

The majority of Bitcoin gambling sites offer both cash tables and tournaments, with only a few offering video poker. Users of video poker compete against the banker using fixed odds.

Lottery games are one of the oldest forms of gambling in human history. The first recorded lottery dates from the Han Dynasty, which ruled between 205 and 187 BC. To win prizes, users must select a set of numbers at random. The Chinese government used the first lotteries to fund the construction of the Great Wall of China.

Blockchain-based lottery games are gaining popularity due to demographic constraints obtained in traditional lottery games. The Lucky Block NFT gaming platform, for example, allows players worldwide to select random numbers for as little as $5.

All of the best cryptocurrency gambling sites provide a variety of lottery games for users to wager on.

Dice gambling is another popular option for players because it requires them to guess the number that the rolled dice will produce. Players must guess whether the final figure will be higher or lower than the previous throw.

With so many options available to players, selecting the best Bitcoin gambling sites can be a herculean task. Fortunately, we have sifted through the mountain of options to arrive at our top picks. What criteria did we use to make our decisions? They are as follows:

Funds must be transferred to get a newly created account up and running. This is impossible with a traditional gambling site without disclosing sensitive personal information. In contrast, our top Bitcoin gambling sites offer a safe and private way for players to fund their accounts with digital currency.

Making a deposit usually necessitates a wallet-to-wallet transfer, but this does not reveal sensitive personal information about the players because only their wallet address is visible.

Due to the lack of an intermediary, cryptocurrency transactions are generally faster than traditional financial transactions. Our top picks enable users to deposit and cash out their winnings at any time, from any location, and in a timely manner. This allows players to get started as soon as possible without any delays. In contrast, traditional platforms may require a payment processor to confirm transactions, which can often take time.

All of our chosen Bitcoin gambling online operators provide multiple bonuses and run various promotions for their customers. This is despite the welcome bonus that new users receive when they sign up, as they can participate in promotions and tasks.

Users do not have to worry about paying multiple fees aside from the miner or gas fee based on the network because transactions are executed on the blockchain. This is in contrast to credit or debit card deposits, which can incur charges of up to 2% of deposits and withdrawals in addition to platform fees.

Although there are no consistent deposit and withdrawal limits, our top picks allow users to fund and withdraw within reasonable limits. Before signing up for any online crypto gambling platforms, new users should consider the deposit and withdrawal barriers.

Low deposits would significantly impact their expected winnings from deposits, whereas a small withdrawal window would most likely impact how liquid their earnings are.

Our best Bitcoin gambling sites provide a variety of gambling options for different types of players. Users are generally spoiled for choice, with options ranging from sports betting to the casino, lottery, poker, and even dice games.

Finally, the best Bitcoin online gambling sites should have robust platform features. For example, BC, our overall best Bitcoin gambling site, includes a VIP Club for those with deep pockets. There is also a forum where players can communicate and socialize with one another. This helps players bond and also serves as a learning tool for beginners to learn the ropes of gambling successfully.

As we have stated throughout this guide, Cryptocurrencies play an important role in the operation of the best Bitcoin gambling sites. What are the most popular options for players, and which cryptocurrencies are used by the next generation of gambling operators?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Solana are the most popular crypto gambling tokens. These coins are popular because of their large market capitalization, strong market presence, and, most importantly, their popularity and crypto brand awareness.

Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency, accounting for roughly 40% of the cryptocurrency market. Because transactions are only settled between two parties in a peer-to-peer (P2P) fashion, the digital asset eliminates intermediaries.

Many people regard Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and a store of value because of its limited supply (only 21 million coins will ever be mined). Bitcoin’s popularity has grown over time, propelling the emerging crypto space to a $3 trillion market cap in November 2021, making it the best crypto to buy.

The crypto asset is regarded as the pinnacle of decentralized currencies and has seen widespread adoption across various industries.

Ethereum is another well-known name and a popular choice among crypto gambling sites. It was introduced as a more advanced alternative to Bitcoin, and it makes use of smart contracts. Smart contracts are self-executing lines of code that allow for the creation of distributed applications and solutions.

Ethereum has grown in popularity and has served as the foundation for several ecosystems. It is the second most valuable cryptocurrency, accounting for 19% of the emerging market. Ethereum is also decentralized and is used for financial settlements by several ecosystems.

Dogecoin is a fork of the Litecoin network, which is a fork of the Bitcoin network. It is a meme token that was created shortly after Bitcoin gained popularity to mock the growing number of cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin was initially used as a tipping system for user-created content and views.

However, following a number of endorsements from billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and other investors, the joke coin has since become a top crypto asset. Dogecoin is now gaining traction as more businesses incorporate the meme coin into their payment systems.

Litecoin was introduced shortly after Bitcoin and aims to be the silver to Bitcoin’s gold. The protocol operates on a less energy-intensive algorithm and makes use of Scrypt technology. Litecoin also has a short coin bar and an estimated total supply of 84 million coins.

The blockchain network allows for faster transaction resolution and is significantly less expensive. Because of its speed, Litecoin is currently ranked as one of the top 50 most valuable digital assets and is preferred by crypto gambling operators.

Solana is another popular coin that players can use to fund their accounts at crypto gambling sites. The Solana blockchain is a high-performance, censorship-resistant scalable network that allows users to develop decentralized applications and execute low-cost transactions.

Solana is a popular ‘Ethereum killer’ because it is faster, cheaper, and uses less energy to verify transactions. The platform rose to prominence on the blockchain after breaking into the top ten most valuable crypto assets in 2021, less than two years after its official launch.

Although these are the most popular coins for most Bitcoin gambling sites, users should know that all supported coins incur blockchain miners or gas fees. This is the cost of validating transactions on the blockchain network.

Every Bitcoin gambling site offers a variety of bonuses for players to take advantage of. Some of them include in-game bonuses, free bets to increase participation, and free spins. We discuss some of the most popular bonuses on the best Bitcoin gambling sites below:

Online crypto casinos offer the most common type of bonuses. They allow players to receive more in proportion to their deposit. If a user deposits $100 and the platform promises to match it by 50%, the player will receive $150 instead of the original deposit amount.

Another bonus system used by top crypto gambling sites to attract players is free spins. They offer free spins on the majority of their slot games. The winnings from these spins are the sole property of the players; however, they must first meet the wagering requirements. BitSlot offers 77 free spins to new users, but users must meet the 45x wagering requirement to keep their winnings.

An increasing number of top Bitcoin casinos provide new players with no deposit bonuses. This effectively compensates a player for signing up even before they make a deposit. When a deposit is eventually made, this can significantly increase their total wagering power. This model is used by BitSlot.

Players are rewarded with free bets, especially when they sign up for the first time or make their first deposits. This allows players to try out their prediction abilities without touching their main funds. Several of the best Bitcoin gambling sites offer this option.

Poker chips are another incentivization strategy used by the best crypto gambling sites like BC.Game. These platforms essentially reward users with free chips to play their favorite poker games.

So what are the expected bonuses, and how do players receive them?

Users require a digital wallet to store their cryptocurrency securely when using a cryptocurrency gambling site. Although there is the option of hardware wallets that provide more security, interacting with a cryptocurrency gambling website necessitates users having direct access to their funds at all times. This makes an online or software wallet the best option for storing, transferring, and receiving digital assets.

The eToro Crypto Wallet from the social trading platform eToro is our recommended software crypto wallet. It is jam-packed with exciting features, such as large storage support for 100+ crypto assets and 500 crypto-to-crypto trading pairs. It is simple to use and includes an unlosable security key feature that allows users to access their coins even if their private keys are lost.

The crypto wallet also includes a robust security system that guards against unauthorized access, such as denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and other standardization protocols. eToro Crypto Wallet is regulated separately by the Guernsey Financial Service Commission, which adds to an already impressive security feature (GFSC).

In the coming years, cryptocurrency gambling apps are expected to become even more popular. How? The COVID-19 pandemic encouraged gamblers to stay indoors and play their favorite online gambling games at home.

Since cryptocurrencies are inclusive and border-resistant, players are gravitating toward platforms that provide them a way to circumvent demographic and financial constraints.

Given this, cryptocurrency gambling apps could be the next big thing as blockchain-based assets gain traction.

Bitcoin gambling sites have changed players’ games and given them more opportunities. The platforms are less fee-driven and aim to provide their customers with the best possible user experience. Furthermore, the game lineup is quite impressive, with some offering well over 200 games spanning sports, casinos, dice, poker, and several others.

Although there are several Bitcoin gambling sites to choose from, we recommend BC.Game. The platform is one of the best crypto gambling platforms available. It also provides a unique social messaging feature for its high-end customers, making it an exclusive experience. The odds are also provably fair because the platform uses blockchain technology to prevent result manipulation.

Yes, a growing number of gambling sites now accept cryptocurrencies as a means for customers to play their desired games. Some of the top names in this space are BC.Game, CloudBet, and Bovada.

Yes, players can gamble with Bitcoin. However, we advise players to be careful, as gambling is a game of chance.

Users can gamble on all the top sites we have reviewed in this guide. However, our top pick is BC.Game. The platform is intuitive and offers an impressive library of games. Even more so, the platform is provably fair as it incorporates blockchain technology.

Yes, crypto gambling is real and a thriving industry. With decentralization, gambling Bitcoin and other cryptos is much more privacy-focused than regular gambling options. Crypto Gambling platforms work like regular gambling sites but with the infusion of cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals. Some platforms also create their own gambling crypto tokens or native coins.

This is largely based on the user’s skill set. An advanced player can make a profit from his wagers easily.

In the US, cryptocurrency gaming is neither forbidden by law nor sanctioned. However, gambling may be illegal or legal based on the region investors reside in. Research to determine the stance of the government before commencing.

Our review team found the best crypto gambling site is BC.Game. The platform has a clean-cut user interface, a sizable game library, and a forum to build communal bonds. US players are also accepted.

