W. Tennis to Open 2022-23 at Fall Ranked Spotlight – University of Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s tennis team is set to begin its 2022-23 campaign this weekend in Cary, N.C.

The Hurricanes are one of 18 teams slated to compete in the Fall Ranked Spotlight, hosted by NC State at the Cary Tennis Park. Fifteen of those programs are in a Power Five conference.

Six Miami players will make the trip to the Tar Heel State: fifth-year senior Daevenia Achong, junior Audrey Boch-Collins, sophomore Tatyana Nikolenko, redshirt sophomore Alexa Noel, junior Isabella Pfennig and fourth-year junior Maya Tahan. All of them will play both singles and doubles.

Eighth-seeded Noel, Achong and Pfennig are all in the A-1 Singles Draw, while Boch-Collins is in the A-2 Singles Draw as the No. 5-8 seed. Nikolenko and Tahan are slated for round-robin singles action. Noel is ranked No. 19 nationally, while Achong is No. 30 and Pfennig is No. 66.

In doubles, Achong and Noel, together ranked No. 35, will compete in Group A. Pfennig and Tahan are set to play in the Group D, while Boch-Collins and Nikolenko are in Group H.

Play begins Thursday night with doubles-only competition and three Miami duos will take the court at 5:45 p.m.

Achong/Noel meet No. 22 Patricija Spaka/Domenika Turkovic of Arizona State, while Pfennig/Tahan square off with Hibah Shaikh/Annabelle Xu of Virginia and Boch-Collins/Nikoleno take on Kansas’ Roxana Manu/Jocelyn Massey. All three will then play again at 7:15 p.m. against to-be-determined opponents within their group.

Each Hurricane will play two singles matches on Friday and two more on Saturday, followed by one doubles outing on Sunday. If any individual reaches a final in singles, that will also be Sunday.

First serve Friday is slated for 9 a.m., with three Hurricanes in action. Noel meets No. 60 Jaedan Brown of Michigan, Achong takes on USC’s Maddy Sieg, the nation’s sixth-ranked freshman/newcomer, and Pfennig plays fourth-ranked and fourth-seeded Layne Sleeth of Oklahoma. Boch-Collins then faces Roxana Manu of Kansas at 11 a.m.

The former three play again at 1:30 p.m., while Boch-Collins’s second match is at 3:30 p.m. Times and opponents for Nikolenko and Tahan’s matches are still to be determined.

