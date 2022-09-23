Save $250 on Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD at Amazon – AppleInsider

Copyright © 2022, Quiller Media, Inc.
As Memorial Day deals heat up, Amazon has issued bonus savings at checkout on the M1 13-inch MacBook Pro with a 512GB SSD, matching the lowest price seen in 2022.
The $1,249.99 price is valid on the Space Gray M1 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD (double the amount of storage found in the standard 256GB model). With graduation season in full swing and Father’s Day less than a month away, it’s a great way to gift the grad or dad on your shopping list with a Mac without breaking the bank.
Amazon’s $250 discount breaks down into a $100 instant rebate stacked with $149.01 in bonus savings at checkout, so simply add the system to your cart and looking for the advertised price at checkout. According to our 13-inch MacBook Pro Price Guide, which tracks the best MacBook Pro deals, this triple-digit discount delivers the cheapest price available by at least $100.
Exclusive deals are available on every other configuration as well, so if you’re looking for a model with 16GB of RAM, it’s worth checking out our Price Guide to see how much you can save on the systems — and even AppleCare.
