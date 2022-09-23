Shib coin news: Will Shiba Inu join Robinhood in January 2022? – Deseret News

Could Shiba Inu coin join the huge cryptocurrency trading platform?

The Shiba Inu cryptocurrency coin might join the Robinhood platform in January 2022, according to a new report.

A Shiba Inu news Twitter account said it had spoken with an insider at Robinhood — who was not named — about the future of Shiba Inu coin.

BREAKING: While @RobinhoodApp has not made any official announcement about listing $SHIB, we’re told by an insider that they’re having an executive meeting at 3pm ET today to discuss the “possibility” of listing #SHIB as well as 2-3 other crypto in January.

Rumors picked up in October that Shiba Inu coin would join Robinhood, a trading app for cryptocurrency and investment app for stocks, as I wrote for the Deseret News. The Robinhood app is widely considered one of the biggest cryptocurrency trading apps for the mainstream.

Shiba Inu coin has already made its way to Coinbase, which is another popular trading platform for cryptocurrency, and Public, a retail trading app that rivals Robinhood. Robinhood is widely seen as the final piece of the puzzle for the crypto token.

That said, Robinhood CEO Christine Brown downplayed the idea of Shiba Inu coin getting listed on Robinhood, according to Benzinga.

