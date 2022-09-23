LIVE Updates Today: From Vivo V25 Pro review, NASA and asteroids, to 5G launch in India and more – HT Tech

Copyright © HT Media Limited

All rights reserved.

LIVE Updates today- August 26, 2022: From new smartphone launch updates to the iPhone 14 new leaks and space rocks coming close to Earth, there are so many events taking place in the tech and science domain. We have also reviewed Vivo V25 Pro that you can check out if you’re planning to buy a decent android phone in the mid-range segment. Samsung too has launched the A05 with a 50 MP camera. Check out top 10 tech and science new live updates:

NASA Perseverance Mars Rover makes a surprise discovery!

The NASA Perseverance Mars Rover has coincidentally found important evidence that can reveal when water was present on the red planet. Check here: NASA Perseverance Mars Rover makes a surprise discovery! Finds evidence of Water!

Redmi Note 11 SE is a “new” budget smartphone!

Xiaomi has launched Redmi Note 11 SE in the budget segment at Rs. 13,499. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset. Check it key specs here: Redmi Note 11 SE is a “new” budget smartphone that will surprise Xiaomi fans!

Google Duo makes a return on Android in a new way!

Google Duo is making a comeback on Android, adding back the Duo icon on your smartphone. Check details here: Google Duo makes a return on Android but not in a way you expected!

WhatsApp new camera shortcut coming!

WhatsApp is working on a new camera shortcut for a future update. Here is all you need to know about the feature: WhatsApp is working on a new camera shortcut for a future update. Here is all you need to know about the feature.

WhatsApp Communities feature rolled out!

WhatsApp Communities feature has finally started rolling out for some Android Beta testers. Know everything here: WhatsApp Communities is here! Know how your WhatsApp experience is going to change

A sunspot with Weird magnetic field spotted!

A perpendicular sunspot with its magnetic field rotated by 90 degrees was spotted on the Earth-facing solar disk. This is a very unusual sight and has scientists confused. Can this be the onset of a massive solar storm? Check here: Sun is acting STRANGE! A sunspot with Weird magnetic field spotted; Is another solar storm coming?

NASA James Webb Space Telescope detects CO2 on an exoplanet

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured the first clear evidence of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere of a planet outside of our solar system. Here is all you need to know: NASA James Webb Space Telescope detects CO2 on an exoplanet! Will it have life on it?

Oppo Enco Buds 2 launched!

Oppo has launched its latest TWS earbuds, the Enco Buds2 priced at Rs. 1,799. Check its features, price, availability and more here: Oppo Enco Buds 2 launched at Rs. 1,799! Check features, price and more

Samsung Galaxy A04 with 50MP camera launched!

Samsung Galaxy A04 introduced as a new budget smartphone. 50MP primary camera, 5000mAh battery, and much more. Check all details here: Samsung Galaxy A04 with 50MP camera launches at interestingly low price! Check specs and more

5G launch in India coming this day!

5G services launch in India will now release in early October, says IT Minister. A new statement from the Union Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, 5G could be releasing by October 12 in India. Check out here: 5G launch in India now has a NEW date, says IT Minister! Know when is it coming

110-foot Asteroid 2022 QP3 hurtling to earth!

A massive 110 feet wide asteroid named Asteroid 2022 QP3 is heading for Earth and will make its closest approach to the planet on August 28. Check out here: DANGER! 110-foot Asteroid 2022 QP3 heading for Earth

Vivo V25 Pro Review

The Vivo V25 Pro is a combo of the curved display, trendy design, and smart camera performance. But does it make a good deal for you priced at Rs. 35,999? Check out here: Vivo V25 Pro Review: A style-focused camera phone

71661503185154

source