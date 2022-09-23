DAILY DRIVE PODCAST: September 22, 2022 – Automotive News

New data from NADA show 2022 is shaping up to be another good year for car dealers. Suppliers are hiking charges for all automakers, not just Ford. Tesla recalls more than a million cars for windows that may pinch occupants. Plus, Eric Varton of Yazaki North America talks about his company’s innovative technology and the climate for suppliers right now.

