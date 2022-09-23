Stimulus Payments July 2022: How many states are currently sending checks? – Marca English

Editions:

En/lifestyle/us-news

These are the states offering stimulus payments in July

While the COVID-19 pandemic might have abated, Americans are still feeling the fallout from the lockdowns with supply chain issues and the Russian invasion on Ukraine now leading to significant inflation.

While American citizens were entitled to federal stimulus checks during the pandemic, there will be no such support from the federal government to combat the rising cost of living.

However, despite the lack of a fourth stimulus check, several states or cities have stepped up their efforts and are now offering tax rebates to help ease the burden of inflation.

There are six localities that are sending stimulus checks or tax rebates in July.

Under the Chicago Moves initiative, some lucky residents in Chicago will be entitled to stimulus gas cards worth 150 dollars.

The initiative follows a lottery system, where eligible residents over the age of 18 who possess a valid sticker for the Chicago city on their vehicle, will be selected for one of 50,000 prepaid gas cards.

The initiate also plans to issue 100,000 prepaid transit cards of 50 dollars to low income residents to help ease the burden of travel.

In Indiana residents will be entitled to a one-time payment of 125 dollars (250 dollars for couples filing jointly).

The rebate falls under the Automatic Taxpayer Refund initiative, which will benefit taxpayers who have filed an Indiana resident tax return for the 2020 tax year with postmark date of January 3, 2022.

Residents in Ohio could be eligible for a payment of 350 dollars depending on the elections.

Ohio is currently receiving 2.68 billion dollars in funding from the American Rescue Plan and Nan Whaley of the Democrat party wants to use part of these funds to help residents in the states if elected.

In Iowa, as a part of the 3.5 million dollar direct assistance program funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, select residents might be entitled to a stimulus check of 1,400 dollars.

These residents must prove that they suffer from food or housing security, job loss, or didn’t get previous stimulus checks.

The state’s surplus will mean 858,000 residents will be entitled to a payment of 850 dollars.

The state’s Governor Janet T. Mills hopes these checks will help ease the burden of inflation currently witnessed across the United States.

In Oregon, around 236,000 residents can expect payments of 600 dollars. The payments will go out to low-income workers who worked during the pandemic.

Residents must also have an Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) in order to be eligible to receive these payments and their taxes need to have been filed in time.

© Unidad Editorial Información Deportiva, S.L.U. All rights reserved.

Follow us

source