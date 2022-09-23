DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for May 8 – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls could not withstand bears’ pressure this week as all of the top 10 coins keep trading in the red zone.

DOGE has followed the drop of Bitcoin (BTC), falling by 1.51% over the past 24 hours.

Analyzing the daily chart, DOGE is returning back to the blue level at $0.1220.

If nothing changes and the selling volume goes up, traders can expect a breakout and further downward move to the $0.1150 mark soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.1255 at press time.

SHIB has lost more than DOGE, going down by 4.63% since yesterday, while the drop over the last seven days has reached almost 10%.

From the technical point of view, SHIB is also coming back to its support level at $0.00001695. Respectively, the upcoming week is also likely to be bearish for the meme coin. However, if buyers can return the rate above $0.000020, a correction may occur.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001883 at press time.

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.

Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

