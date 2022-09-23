Apple is set to follow up the hugely successful iPhone 13 with up to four new models of the iPhone 14 in the coming months. Bloomberg now reports that Cupertino is quite confident in its customer base and expects to sell 90 million iPhone 14 units. The figure lines up with a previous report that mentioned Apple had placed an order for the production of 95 million devices.
The number may not seem as impressive, since it just about matches the figures of the iPhone 13 series. But once you factor the smartphone market outlook into the equation, the decision to ship 90 million units seems ambitious.
Per market analysis firm IDC, the overall smartphone market is expected to contract by an additional 3.5% after suffering a massive 9% decline in the previous quarter. In such a bearish market, Apple’s decision to not reduce the number of iPhone 14 units is a sign that the company expects to remain unaffected by falling consumer spending, notes Bloomberg. Apple is reportedly set to assemble a total of 220 million units in 2022.
Apple is reportedly releasing the iPhone 14 series on September 6 or 13, depending upon who you ask. Prices are allegedly starting at US$799 for the base iPhone 14 and going up to US$1,199 for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Buy Apple iPhone 12 Pro Unlocked (Renewed premium) on Amazon
Bloomberg, IDC
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Apple hopes consumers will buy the iPhone 14 in troves as it reportedly orders 90 million units despite a slumping market – Notebookcheck.net
Apple is set to follow up the hugely successful iPhone 13 with up to four new models of the iPhone 14 in the coming months. Bloomberg now reports that Cupertino is quite confident in its customer base and expects to sell 90 million iPhone 14 units. The figure lines up with a previous report that mentioned Apple had placed an order for the production of 95 million devices.